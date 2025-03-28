AI agents in procurement

The procurement landscape is at a transitional point, moving far beyond simple automation processes. A recent IBM Institute for Business Value report1 on generative AI in procurement highlights how organizations have already begun to embrace the gen AI revolution. Of the CSCOs and COOs surveyed, 64% say gen AI is already transforming their supply chain operations workflows.

At the forefront of the transition are AI agents, now considered the future of procurement and contract management. Procurement brings with it vast amounts of data from within an organization and from suppliers or market insight databases. Organizations need to harness this data and act on it to achieve results in faster, better ways.

The traditional method of procurement automation has focused on digitizing paperwork as a way to cut down on routine tasks and also streamline workflows to help teams move more efficiently.

Agentic AI is transforming procurement, harnessing the power of predictive analytics and leveraging machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP). The yield is AI agents that think strategically, learn from experiences and act autonomously. AI agents are able to negotiate with suppliers, optimize cost savings and create strategic value as decision-making partners for human employees.