AI in procurement

Procurement refers to how a company obtains the goods and services it needs for business operations. Therefore, an effective procurement strategy is essential.

AI has only recently been applied to procurement and could revolutionize the way that companies are running their business today. Since procurement requires massive amounts of data, both internal and external, AI tools could play a pivotal role in helping organizations dissect and develop new tools to make more informed sourcing decisions and cost optimization.

Internal tech modernization can be essential to help ensure continued improvements that benefit not just procurement, but also finance, accounting and supply chain operators. By being proficient in the data the procurement team can make more precise predictive analytics and forecasting models.

Businesses that want to stay competitive in the economy need to have deeper insights into their existing structured data sources. The advancements in computing power and AI technology can do just that and help organizations build out existing structured data, along with data from unstructured sources like invoices or rate tables.

AI’s advanced ability to extract information is what sets sourcing and procurement departments apart and can unlock a wealth of value for the entire organization.