What is sourcing?

Responsible sourcing considers the social, economic and environmental impacts of all sourcing activities and suppliers. It is core to the concept of the “triple bottom line,” which suggests that the financial bottom line alone cannot measure business outcomes. Instead, they must also consider the well-being of people and the planet. Organizations that practice responsible sourcing take responsibility for what happens in the entire product lifecycle—from carbon emissions to workers’ rights. Responsible sourcing aims to reduce potential harm and increase positive impacts.

Sustainable business practices are vital for today’s customers and investors. Half of consumers are willing to pay more for sustainable products or brands. And purpose-driven consumers, who choose products and brands based on how well they align with their values, now represent the largest market segment (44%). Third-party sustainability certifications such as the B Corp status or being Rainforest Alliance Certified are often used as customer-facing indicators of responsible sourcing.

Supply chain strategies increasingly reflect this desire for sustainability: according to a 2022 study, 52% of chief supply chain officers (CSCOs) are more aggressively heading toward carbon neutrality.1 Responsible sourcing can be considered a foundational step in reaching this goal.

Responsible sourcing is also essential to following new and existing legislation demanding transparency around the impact of an organization’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts and initiatives. For example, the European Union’s (EU) Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) will require that companies disclose their due diligence process for identifying and mitigating the social and environmental impacts in their value chains and supply chains.