What is the triple bottom line (TBL)?

John Elkington first popularized the term “triple bottom line” in 1994. At that time, he was challenging businesses to expand their focus beyond profits to improving conditions for people and the health of the planet.

The idea of the triple bottom line emphasizes the need to consider social and environmental issues. This concept has influenced subsequent sustainability benchmarks like the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes (DJSI) and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). It was then followed by accounting strategies like social return on investment (SROI), full cost accounting, ESG reporting frameworks and many others.

But, according to Elkington, the triple bottom line wasn’t supposed to become an accounting framework or accounting tool. Rather, it was a method to inspire critical thinking about capitalism that would encourage lasting system change.

Outside of some early adopters, Elkington notes that many business leaders still struggle to move the needle on people and planet at the same rate as they do for profits. So much so that, in 2018 in his Harvard Business Review article, he called for a “new wave” of the TBL that would more radically advance its original purpose.1

Today, B Corporations are assembled with the TBL at their core and are what Elkington considers to be “a bright ray of hope” for the future of the concept.