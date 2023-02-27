What are ESG frameworks? 

As the investor community sharpens its focus on ESG metrics, the level of scrutiny that is applied to this data intensifies. After all, the most valuable commodity in capital markets is reliable and auditable data.

Unlike the typical financial data that investors are familiar with, ESG data has generally not been held to the same standards of accuracy. It’s often housed in disparate systems, while some organizations attempt to run their annual greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting using risk-laden spreadsheets. These approaches are not an efficient means of managing ESG data in the face of stakeholder and regulatory pressure, especially for complex global organizations reporting to multiple frameworks.

Organizations have dedicated IT systems to support processes and security, accounting systems to securely store financial data and HR systems to capture and manage people data. ESG reporting should not be any different. Organizations can benefit from having a specialized software platform to capture their activity data and calculate their emissions data, sustainability initiatives and supply chain data to bolster ESG reporting.

Nowhere is this more important than for the “E” in ESG, which is the most difficult to report and track and the most essential for organizations that want to reduce their carbon emissions. These metrics generally include environmental factors such as water, waste, pollutants and energy, in addition to the metrics required to support GHG emissions accounting across Scopes 1, 2 and 3.

No matter what framework is chosen, accuracy, automation and auditability lay at the center of sound ESG reporting practices. Organizations that adopt these practices through a specialized ESG reporting solution are best prepared for the swathe of changes affecting the ESG landscape.

ESG reporting software can help you stay organized by automating data capture directly from the source and maintaining an emissions factor engine for nationally recognized carbon emissions factor data tables, such as the US EPA Climate Leaders Program, e-GRID USA, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), IEA National Electricity Factors, Australian National Greenhouse Accounts, DEFRA (UK) and NZ Ministry for the Environment.