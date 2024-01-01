Home Asset management Envizi IBM Envizi: Surveys + Assessments
Collect ESG data from internal stakeholders within a single portal to simplify the data collection, management and reporting process.
Securely collect ESG metrics from internal stakeholders to streamline reporting

IBM® Envizi™: Surveys and assessments simplifies the capture of ESG data from internal stakeholders to asses performance and streamline the reporting process.

This digital portal allows internal stakeholders to input quantitative and qualitative ESG performance data against customized survey templates. The module can capture inputs to facilitate responses to ESG reporting frameworks (e.g., SFDR, TCFD, SASB, GRI, CDP etc.) and provides scores for sustainability and risk assessments to help you make informed decisions and improve transparency for stakeholders.

Module features

Easily capture ESG performance data The module supports collecting quantitative (e.g., emissions, renewable energy, waste recycling, water usage, etc.) and qualitative (e.g., labor practices, workplace diversity, codes of conduct, wellbeing initiatives) ESG performance data accross your enterprise in customizable survey templates. Stakeholders can communicate through the portal by adding comments, or uploading supporting documentation to ensure clear and efficient information request.
Custom scoring system Create a custom scoring system to assess and benchmark your organization’s ESG performance based on the survey responses. You can score every question in the survey to better evaluate the topics that matter most.
Easily manage survey workflow The module offers robust response management capabilities, including automated email notifications and reminders to ensure timely responses. You can set and change due dates, track progress, and view the status of each response, including the number of questions answered and details on who last updated and when.
Create tailored reports and dashboards The module offers multiple data extraction and analysis capabilities. You can extract detailed questions and answers from individual surveys or include scoring parameters for a deeper understanding of responses. Additionally, the Survey Dataset PowerReport enables comparisons across multiple surveys, including year-over-year analysis, and provides precalculated scoring results for efficient evaluation and decision-making.
Additional features

Customize your surveys

Create your own survey based on the ESG metrics you want to track. This can be easily completed by stakeholders and responses are automatically consolidated for value chain analysis.

Collect more granular information

Create “child” questions based on the answer to a previous “parent” question for more data accuracy and granularity. Not only is the data collected more detailed, but it helps reduce confusion or incorrect answers, leading to better insights and more informed decision-making.

 
Benefits Informed decision making

Make data-driven decisions by streamlining ESG data collection and better assessing your organization’s sustainability performance.

 Single portal

Eliminate multiple spreadsheets and email trails by consolidating responses from stakeholders in a single portal, saving time and effort.

 Increased visibility

Identify where the ESG performance risks are in your organization’s value chain and make decisions to inform your ESG strategy.
Ready to transform your ESG reporting?

Get a closer look at IBM Envizi and how it can help accelerate your ESG strategy and simplify your reporting.

