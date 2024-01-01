IBM® Envizi™: Surveys and assessments simplifies the capture of ESG data from internal stakeholders to asses performance and streamline the reporting process.

This digital portal allows internal stakeholders to input quantitative and qualitative ESG performance data against customized survey templates. The module can capture inputs to facilitate responses to ESG reporting frameworks (e.g., SFDR, TCFD, SASB, GRI, CDP etc.) and provides scores for sustainability and risk assessments to help you make informed decisions and improve transparency for stakeholders.