IBM® Envizi™: Surveys and assessments simplifies the capture of ESG data from internal stakeholders to asses performance and streamline the reporting process.
This digital portal allows internal stakeholders to input quantitative and qualitative ESG performance data against customized survey templates. The module can capture inputs to facilitate responses to ESG reporting frameworks (e.g., SFDR, TCFD, SASB, GRI, CDP etc.) and provides scores for sustainability and risk assessments to help you make informed decisions and improve transparency for stakeholders.
Customize your surveys
Create your own survey based on the ESG metrics you want to track. This can be easily completed by stakeholders and responses are automatically consolidated for value chain analysis.
Collect more granular information
Create “child” questions based on the answer to a previous “parent” question for more data accuracy and granularity. Not only is the data collected more detailed, but it helps reduce confusion or incorrect answers, leading to better insights and more informed decision-making.
Make data-driven decisions by streamlining ESG data collection and better assessing your organization’s sustainability performance.
Eliminate multiple spreadsheets and email trails by consolidating responses from stakeholders in a single portal, saving time and effort.
Identify where the ESG performance risks are in your organization’s value chain and make decisions to inform your ESG strategy.