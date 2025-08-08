What are AI agent protocols?

Agent-based AI systems often run in silos. They’re built by different providers using diverse AI agent frameworks and employing distinct agentic architectures. Real-world integration becomes a challenge, and coupling these fragmented systems requires tailored connectors for all possible types of agent interaction.

This is where protocols come in. They turn disparate multi-agent systems into an interlinked ecosystem where AI-powered agents share a way of discovering, understanding and collaborating with each other.

While agentic protocols are part of AI agent orchestration, they don’t act as orchestrators. They standardize communication but don’t manage agentic workflow coordination, execution and optimization.