In this tutorial, you will build an AI agent that can execute and generate Python and SQL queries for your custom SQLite database. Your agent will be built from scratch by using LangGraph and the Mistral Medium 3 large language model (LLM). This LLM is optimized for professional use cases such as coding and multimodal understanding, thus making it an excellent choice for this task.1 We will also detect and block harmful messages by using the IBM® Granite® Guardian model.
LangGraph, created by LangChain, is an open source AI agent framework designed to build, deploy and manage complex generative AI agent workflows. It provides a set of tools and libraries that enable users to create, run and optimize LLMs in a scalable and efficient manner. At its core, LangGraph uses the power of graph-based architectures to model and manage the intricate relationships between various components of an AI agent workflow, including those components found in multi-agent systems.
You need an IBM Cloud® account to create a watsonx.ai® project.
Several Python versions can work for this tutorial. At the time of publishing, we recommend downloading Python 3.13, the latest version.
While you can choose from several tools, this tutorial walks you through how to set up an IBM account to use a Jupyter Notebook.
Log in to watsonx.ai by using your IBM Cloud® account.
Create a watsonx.ai project.
You can get your project ID from within your project. Click the Manage tab. Then, copy the project ID from the Details section of the General page. You need this ID for this tutorial.
Create a Jupyter Notebook.
This step opens a Jupyter Notebook environment where you can copy the code from this tutorial. Alternatively, you can download this notebook to your local system and upload it to your watsonx.ai project as an asset. This tutorial is also available on GitHub.
Create a watsonx.ai Runtime service instance (select your appropriate region and choose the Lite plan, which is a free instance).
Generate an application programming interface (API) key.
Associate the watsonx.ai Runtime service instance with the project that you created in watsonx.ai.
We need a few libraries and modules for this tutorial. Make sure to import the following ones and if they're not installed, a quick pip installation resolves the problem.
#installations
%pip install -qU ibm-watsonx-ai \
langchain-ibm \
langgraph \
langchain_experimental \
tavily-python \
langchain-community
Restart your terminal and import the following packages.
# imports
import sqlite3
import getpass
from ibm_watsonx_ai import APIClient, Credentials
from ibm_watsonx_ai.foundation_models.moderations import Guardian
from IPython.display import Image, display
from langchain import hub
from langchain_ibm import ChatWatsonx
from langgraph.graph.message import add_messages
from langgraph.graph import StateGraph, START, END
from langgraph.checkpoint.memory import MemorySaver
from langchain_community.utilities.sql_database import SQLDatabase
from langchain_community.agent_toolkits.sql.toolkit import SQLDatabaseToolkit
from langchain_core.messages import AnyMessage, SystemMessage, HumanMessage, ToolMessage, AIMessage
from langchain_core.tools import tool
from langchain_experimental.tools.python.tool import PythonREPLTool
from sqlalchemy import create_engine
from typing_extensions import TypedDict
from typing import Annotated
To set our credentials, we will need the
WATSONX_APIKEY and
WATSONX_PROJECT_ID that you generated in Step 1. We will also set the
URL to serve as the API endpoint.
WATSONX_APIKEY = getpass.getpass("Please enter your watsonx.ai Runtime API key (hit enter): ")
WATSONX_PROJECT_ID = getpass.getpass("Please enter your project ID (hit enter): ")
URL = "https://us-south.ml.cloud.ibm.com"
Before we can initialize our LLM, we can use the
Credentials class to encapsulate our passed API credentials.
credentials = Credentials(url=URL, api_key=WATSONX_APIKEY)
To be able to interact with all resources available in watsonx.ai Runtime, you need to set up an
APIClient. Here, we pass in our credentials and
WATSONX_PROJECT_ID.
client = APIClient(credentials=credentials, project_id=WATSONX_PROJECT_ID)
For this tutorial, we will be using the ChatWatsonx wrapper to set up our chat model. This wrapper simplifies the integration of tool calling and chaining. We encourage you to use the API references in the ChatWatsonx official docs for further information. We can pass in our
model_id for Mistral Medium 3 and our client as parameters.
Note, if you use a different API provider, you will need to change the wrapper accordingly. For example, to use the OpenAI API to access models such as GPT-4, you will need an
openai_api_key as well as the
ChatOpenAI wrapper.
model_id = "mistralai/mistral-medium-2505"
llm = ChatWatsonx(model_id=model_id, watsonx_client=client)
In this tutorial, your agent will use its available tools to interact with an SQLite database. If you already have a dataset stored in a relational database management system such as PostgreSQL or SQLite, you can skip this step. Otherwise, run the following cell to set the
sql_script variable equal to a script that generates a database containing synthetic car dealership sales data. This database will contain several tables for storing individual dealership, sales and vehicle data.
sql_script = """
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS [Dealerships];
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS [Cars];
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS [Sales];
CREATE TABLE [Dealerships] (
[id] INTEGER PRIMARY KEY,
[name] TEXT NOT NULL,
[location] TEXT NOT NULL
);
CREATE TABLE [Cars] (
[id] INTEGER PRIMARY KEY,
[make] TEXT NOT NULL,
[model] TEXT NOT NULL,
[year] INTEGER NOT NULL,
[color] TEXT NOT NULL
);
CREATE TABLE [Sales] (
[id] INTEGER PRIMARY KEY,
[car_id] INTEGER NOT NULL,
[dealership_id] INTEGER NOT NULL,
[sale_date] DATE NOT NULL,
[sale_price] REAL NOT NULL,
FOREIGN KEY ([car_id]) REFERENCES [Cars] ([id]),
FOREIGN KEY ([dealership_id]) REFERENCES [Dealerships] ([id])
);
INSERT INTO [Dealerships] ([id], [name], [location]) VALUES
(1, 'Dealership A', 'New York'),
(2, 'Dealership B', 'Los Angeles'),
(3, 'Dealership C', 'Chicago'),
(4, 'Dealership D', 'Houston'),
(5, 'Dealership E', 'Phoenix'),
(6, 'Dealership F', 'Philadelphia'),
(7, 'Dealership G', 'San Antonio'),
(8, 'Dealership H', 'San Diego'),
(9, 'Dealership I', 'Dallas'),
(10, 'Dealership J', 'San Jose');
INSERT INTO [Cars] ([id], [make], [model], [year], [color]) VALUES
(1, 'Toyota', 'Camry', 2020, 'Blue'),
(2, 'Honda', 'Civic', 2019, 'Red'),
(3, 'Ford', 'Mustang', 2021, 'Black'),
(4, 'Chevrolet', 'Silverado', 2018, 'White'),
(5, 'Nissan', 'Altima', 2020, 'Gray'),
(6, 'Kia', 'Optima', 2020, 'Silver'),
(7, 'Hyundai', 'Elantra', 2019, 'Black'),
(8, 'Volkswagen', 'Golf', 2021, 'Red'),
(9, 'BMW', '3 Series', 2018, 'White'),
(10, 'Mercedes-Benz', 'C-Class', 2020, 'Gray'),
(11, 'Audi', 'A4', 2019, 'Blue'),
(12, 'Lexus', 'ES', 2021, 'Black'),
(13, 'Toyota', 'Corolla', 2018, 'White'),
(14, 'Honda', 'Accord', 2020, 'Gray'),
(15, 'Ford', 'Fusion', 2019, 'Red');
INSERT INTO [Sales] ([id], [car_id], [dealership_id], [sale_date], [sale_price]) VALUES
(1, 1, 1, '2022-01-01', 25000.0),
(2, 2, 2, '2022-02-01', 20000.0),
(3, 3, 3, '2022-03-01', 30000.0),
(4, 4, 1, '2022-04-01', 40000.0),
(5, 5, 2, '2022-05-01', 28000.0),
(6, 6, 4, '2022-06-01', 22000.0),
(7, 7, 5, '2022-07-01', 20000.0),
(8, 8, 6, '2022-08-01', 28000.0),
(9, 9, 7, '2022-09-01', 35000.0),
(10, 10, 8, '2022-10-01', 32000.0),
(11, 11, 9, '2022-11-01', 30000.0),
(12, 12, 10, '2022-12-01', 38000.0),
(13, 13, 1, '2023-01-01', 25000.0),
(14, 14, 2, '2023-02-01', 28000.0),
(15, 15, 3, '2023-03-01', 22000.0);
"""
In order to run this script and create the local SQLite database, we need to set up a database
Connection object. By passing the ":memory:" path name, we can connect to a transient in-memory database.
connection = sqlite3.connect(":memory:")
Next, we can use the
executescript method to create a database cursor and to run our SQL script. This
Cursor object allows us to run such scripts.
connection.executescript(sql_script)
Output:
<sqlite3.Cursor at 0x30c511240>
Finally, run the following command to create a
SQLAlechemy Engine instance with a connection to the database file in your working directory. The file should have the same name as your Jupyter Notebook with a database file extension. We can keep the URL empty so that the connection is made to the SQLite local database. We can provide our
Connection object in the
creator parameter. This parameter is responsible for creating the connection to the database.
engine = create_engine(
"sqlite://",
creator=lambda: connection
)
If you prefer to use an alternative database for this tutorial that is not stored locally, simply replace the empty path with "sqlite:///Chinook.db" to access a sample digital media store database.
This tutorial uses the LangChain pre-built
SQLDatabaseToolkit. The toolkit requires a
SQLDatabase object, which takes the
SQLAlchemy Engine as a parameter, and the LLM of choice. Once we instantiate the toolkit, we can then retrieve its tools. Let's print the tools to see more details.
db = SQLDatabase(engine)
toolkit = SQLDatabaseToolkit(db=db, llm=llm)
tools = toolkit.get_tools()
tools
Output:
[QuerySQLDatabaseTool(description="Input to this tool is a detailed and correct SQL query, output is a result from the database. If the query is not correct, an error message will be returned. If an error is returned, rewrite the query, check the query, and try again. If you encounter an issue with Unknown column 'xxxx' in 'field list', use sql_db_schema to query the correct table fields.", db=<langchain_community.utilities.sql_database.SQLDatabase object at 0x30c3ecd10>),
InfoSQLDatabaseTool(description='Input to this tool is a comma-separated list of tables, output is the schema and sample rows for those tables. Be sure that the tables actually exist by calling sql_db_list_tables first! Example Input: table1, table2, table3', db=<langchain_community.utilities.sql_database.SQLDatabase object at 0x30c3ecd10>),
ListSQLDatabaseTool(db=<langchain_community.utilities.sql_database.SQLDatabase object at 0x30c3ecd10>),
QuerySQLCheckerTool(description='Use this tool to double check if your query is correct before executing it. Always use this tool before executing a query with sql_db_query!', db=<langchain_community.utilities.sql_database.SQLDatabase object at 0x30c3ecd10>, llm=ChatWatsonx(model_id='mistralai/mistral-medium-2505', apikey=SecretStr('**********'), params={}, watsonx_model=<ibm_watsonx_ai.foundation_models.inference.model_inference.ModelInference object at 0x309c34690>, watsonx_client=<ibm_watsonx_ai.client.APIClient object at 0x30c3e3250>), llm_chain=LLMChain(verbose=False, prompt=PromptTemplate(input_variables=['dialect', 'query'], input_types={}, partial_variables={}, template='\n{query}\nDouble check the {dialect} query above for common mistakes, including:\n- Using NOT IN with NULL values\n- Using UNION when UNION ALL should have been used\n- Using BETWEEN for exclusive ranges\n- Data type mismatch in predicates\n- Properly quoting identifiers\n- Using the correct number of arguments for functions\n- Casting to the correct data type\n- Using the proper columns for joins\n\nIf there are any of the above mistakes, rewrite the query. If there are no mistakes, just reproduce the original query.\n\nOutput the final SQL query only.\n\nSQL Query: '), llm=ChatWatsonx(model_id='mistralai/mistral-medium-2505', apikey=SecretStr('**********'), params={}, watsonx_model=<ibm_watsonx_ai.foundation_models.inference.model_inference.ModelInference object at 0x309c34690>, watsonx_client=<ibm_watsonx_ai.client.APIClient object at 0x30c3e3250>), output_parser=StrOutputParser(), llm_kwargs={}))]
We can see there are 4 tools available as part of the toolkit. Each tool serves its own purpose, as seen by the tool descriptions. The tools are built to list the databases, run queries, return table schemas and verify SQL queries before running them.
To equip our agent with the ability to generate and execute Python code, we can leverage LangChain's
PythonREPLTool class. This code sets up a Python REPL (Read-Eval-Print Loop) tool, defining its functionality and appending it to a list of tools for later use.
python_repl = PythonREPLTool()
tools.append(python_repl)
To help ensure that our agent is provided with a system prompt that is tailored toward SQL tools and databases, we can pull a prompt provided by the LangChain Hub. Let's print the
system_message to see the prompt in detail.
chatprompttemplate = hub.pull("langchain-ai/sql-agent-system-prompt")
system_message = chatprompttemplate.format(dialect="SQLite", top_k=5)
print(system_message)
Output:
System: You are an agent designed to interact with a SQL database.
Given an input question, create a syntactically correct SQLite query to run, then look at the results of the query and return the answer.
Unless the user specifies a specific number of examples they wish to obtain, always limit your query to at most 5 results.
You can order the results by a relevant column to return the most interesting examples in the database.
Never query for all the columns from a specific table, only ask for the relevant columns given the question.
You have access to tools for interacting with the database.
Only use the below tools. Only use the information returned by the below tools to construct your final answer.
You MUST double check your query before executing it. If you get an error while executing a query, rewrite the query and try again.
DO NOT make any DML statements (INSERT, UPDATE, DELETE, DROP etc.) to the database.
To start you should ALWAYS look at the tables in the database to see what you can query.
Do NOT skip this step.
Then you should query the schema of the most relevant tables.
There is a prebuilt
create_react_agent function available in LangGraph that generates an agent graph that follows the ReAct (reasoning and action) architecture. This architecture allows the agent to iteratively call tools in a loop until a stopping condition is met.
To provide a more hands-on approach, we will build a ReAct agent from scratch in this tutorial. As a first step, we can create an
AgentState class to store the context of the messages from the user, tools and the agent itself. Python's
TypedDict class is used here to help ensure messages are in the appropriate dictionary format. We can also use LangGraph's
add_messages reducer function to append any new message to the existing list of messages.
class AgentState(TypedDict):
messages: Annotated[list[AnyMessage], add_messages]
Next, we can create the
ReActAgent class. This class provides a basic structure for creating agents that can react to changes in their surroundings. The functions in the
ReActAgent class allow for iterative tool calling in response to the graph state.
The
__init__ function initializes the attributes of the class with the large language model, tools and system message as parameters. This constructor creates a state graph with nodes for the guardian model, LLM and tools. The graph start at the
guardian node, which calls the
guardian_moderation method to detect harmful content before it reaches the LLM and the database. The conditional edge between the
guardian and
llm nodes routes the state of the graph to either the
llm node or the end. This is determined by the output of the
guardian_moderation function. Safe messages are passed to the
llm node, which executes the
call_llm method. We also add a conditional edge between the
llm and
tools nodes to route messages appropriately. If the LLM returns a tool call, the
should_call_tools method returns a
True boolean. Otherwise,
False is returned and the graph routes to the end. This step is part of the ReAct agent architecture—we want the agent to receive the tool output and then react to the change in state to determine its next action.
Next, we can compile the graph, which allows us to invoke the agent in a later step. To persist messages, we can use the
MemorySaver checkpointer. The final two lines of this method initialize the
tools and
llm attributes of the class instance. The tools attribute is a dictionary that maps tool names to tool objects. The llm attribute is the LLM, which is bound to tools by using the
bind_tools method.
class ReActAgent:
def __init__(self, llm, tools, system_message=""):
memory = MemorySaver()
graph = StateGraph(AgentState)
graph.add_node("guardian", self.guardian_moderation)
graph.add_node("llm", self.call_llm)
graph.add_node("tools", self.call_tools)
graph.add_node("block_message", self.block_message)
graph.add_conditional_edges(
"guardian",
lambda state: state["moderation_verdict"],
{
"inappropriate": "block_message",
"safe": "llm"
}
)
graph.add_edge("block_message", END)
graph.add_conditional_edges(
"llm",
self.should_call_tools,
["tools", END]
)
graph.add_edge("tools", "llm")
graph.add_edge(START, "guardian")
self.system_message = system_message
self.graph = graph.compile(checkpointer=memory)
self.tools = {t.name: t for t in tools}
self.llm = llm.bind_tools(tools)
The next function in the
ReActAgent class is
call_llm. This function calls the LLM by retrieving the messages from the state. If a system message is present, the method adds it to the beginning of the messages list. The LLM is then invoked with the messages, and a new state with an LLM response is returned.
def call_llm(self, state: AgentState):
messages = state['messages']
if self.system_message:
messages = [SystemMessage(content=self.system_message)] + messages
message = self.llm.invoke(messages)
return {'messages': [message]}
The
call_tools function is next in the
ReActAgent class. This method retrieves the tool calls from the last message in the state, iterates over them and invokes each tool with the given arguments. Next, the results of each tool call are stored in a list called
results. Finally, this new state is returned in the form of a dictionary, where the messages key maps to the results list.
def call_tools(self, state: AgentState):
tool_calls = state['messages'][-1].tool_calls
results = []
for t in tool_calls:
result = self.tools[t['name']].invoke(t['args'])
results.append(ToolMessage(tool_call_id=t['id'],
name=t['name'],
content=str(result)))
return {'messages': results}
The following function in the
ReActAgent class is
should_call_tools. This function determines whether to call the tools based on the state by retrieving the previous LLM response from the state and checking if it contains any tool calls.
def should_call_tools(self, state: AgentState):
result = state['messages'][-1]
return "tools" if len(result.tool_calls) > 0 else END
The
guardian_moderation function executed in the
guardrain node is designed to moderate messages using a guardian system, for the purpose of detecting and blocking unwanted or sensitive content. First, the last message is retrieved. Next, a dictionary named
detectors is defined, which contains the detector configurations and their threshold values. These detectors identify specific types of content in messages, such as personally identifiable information (PII) as well as hate speech, abusive language, and profanity (HAP). Next, an instance of the Guardian class is created, passing in an
api_client object named
client and the
detectors dictionary. The
detect method of the Guardian instance is called, passing in the content of the last message and the
detectors dictionary. The method then returns a dictionary in which the
moderation_verdict key stores a value of either "safe" or "inappropriate," depending on the Granite Guardian model's output.
def guardian_moderation(self, state: AgentState):
message = state['messages'][-1]
detectors = {
"granite_guardian": {"threshold": 0.4},
"hap": {"threshold": 0.4},
"pii": {},
}
guardian = Guardian(
api_client=client,
detectors=detectors
)
response = guardian.detect(
text=message.content,
detectors=detectors
)
if len(response['detections']) != 0 and response['detections'][0]['detection'] == "Yes":
return {"moderation_verdict": "inappropriate"}
else:
return {"moderation_verdict": "safe"}
The
block_message function serves as a notification mechanism, informing the user that their input query contains inappropriate content and has been blocked.
def block_message(self, state: AgentState):
return {"messages": [AIMessage(content="This message has been blocked due to inappropriate content.")]}
We can now put all of this code together and run the following cell.
class ReActAgent:
def __init__(self, llm, tools, system_message=""):
memory = MemorySaver()
graph = StateGraph(AgentState)
graph.add_node("guardian", self.guardian_moderation)
graph.add_node("llm", self.call_llm)
graph.add_node("tools", self.call_tools)
graph.add_node("block_message", self.block_message)
graph.add_conditional_edges(
"guardian",
lambda state: state["moderation_verdict"],
{
"inappropriate": "block_message",
"safe": "llm"
}
)
graph.add_edge("block_message", END)
graph.add_conditional_edges(
"llm",
self.should_call_tools,
["tools", END]
)
graph.add_edge("tools", "llm")
graph.add_edge(START, "guardian")
self.system_message = system_message
self.graph = graph.compile(checkpointer=memory)
self.tools = {t.name: t for t in tools}
self.llm = llm.bind_tools(tools)
def call_llm(self, state: AgentState):
messages = state['messages']
if self.system_message:
messages = [SystemMessage(content=self.system_message)] + messages
message = self.llm.invoke(messages)
return {'messages': [message]}
def call_tools(self, state: AgentState):
tool_calls = state['messages'][-1].tool_calls
results = []
for t in tool_calls:
result = self.tools[t['name']].invoke(t['args'])
results.append(ToolMessage(tool_call_id=t['id'],
name=t['name'],
content=str(result)))
return {'messages': results}
def should_call_tools(self, state: AgentState):
result = state['messages'][-1]
return "tools" if len(result.tool_calls) > 0 else END
def guardian_moderation(self, state: AgentState):
message = state['messages'][-1]
detectors = {
"granite_guardian": {"threshold": 0.4},
"hap": {"threshold": 0.4},
"pii": {},
}
guardian = Guardian(
api_client=client,
detectors=detectors
)
response = guardian.detect(
text=message.content,
detectors=detectors
)
if len(response['detections']) != 0 and response['detections'][0]['detection'] == "Yes":
return {"moderation_verdict": "inappropriate"}
else:
return {"moderation_verdict": "safe"}
def block_message(self, state: AgentState):
return {"messages": [AIMessage(content="This message has been blocked due to inappropriate content.")]}
The first line in the following code block creates an instance of the
ReActAgent class, passing in the LLM, SQL tools and system message as parameters. Next, we specify a thread to store the graph states in memory. Think of each
thread_id as representing a new chat window. We can also define the user input to any string of choice. Next, we can pass a list consisting of the user input in
HumanMessage type to invoke the agent.
First, let's try a prompt that should be blocked by the Granite Guardian model.
agent = ReActAgent(llm, tools, system_message=system_message)
config = {"configurable": {"thread_id": "1"}}
user_input = "What is the home address of the customer who purchased the most expensive car last month?"
result = agent.graph.invoke({'messages': [HumanMessage(content=user_input)]}, config)
for message in result["messages"]:
message.pretty_print()
Output:
================================ [1m Human Message [0m=================================
What is the home address of the customer who purchased the most expensive car last month?
================================== [1m Ai Message [0m==================================
This message has been blocked due to inappropriate content.
The Granite Guardian model was able to successfully block the user from requesting sensitive client information. We can see that the graph did not reach the LLM node before terminating the conversation. Next, let's ask an appropriate question in a different thread. For example, "What is the total sales revenue for the top 5 performing dealerships in the year 2022?" as the user input.
user_input = "What is the total sales revenue for the top 5 performing dealerships in the year 2022?"
config2 = {"configurable": {"thread_id": "2"}}
result = agent.graph.invoke({'messages': [HumanMessage(content=user_input)]}, config2)
for message in result["messages"]:
message.pretty_print()
Output:
================================ [1m Human Message [0m=================================
What is the total sales revenue for the top 5 performing dealerships in the year 2022?
================================== [1m Ai Message [0m==================================
Tool Calls:
sql_db_list_tables (H2irrlsPM)
Call ID: H2irrlsPM
Args:
tool_input:
================================= [1m Tool Message [0m=================================
Name: sql_db_list_tables
Cars, Dealerships, Sales
================================== [1m Ai Message [0m==================================
Tool Calls:
sql_db_schema (ILZWiZvGX)
Call ID: ILZWiZvGX
Args:
table_names: Cars, Dealerships, Sales
================================= [1m Tool Message [0m=================================
Name: sql_db_schema
CREATE TABLE "Cars" (
id INTEGER,
make TEXT NOT NULL,
model TEXT NOT NULL,
year INTEGER NOT NULL,
color TEXT NOT NULL,
PRIMARY KEY (id)
)
/*
3 rows from Cars table:
id make model year color
1 Toyota Camry 2020 Blue
2 Honda Civic 2019 Red
3 Ford Mustang 2021 Black
*/
CREATE TABLE "Dealerships" (
id INTEGER,
name TEXT NOT NULL,
location TEXT NOT NULL,
PRIMARY KEY (id)
)
/*
3 rows from Dealerships table:
id name location
1 Dealership A New York
2 Dealership B Los Angeles
3 Dealership C Chicago
*/
CREATE TABLE "Sales" (
id INTEGER,
car_id INTEGER NOT NULL,
dealership_id INTEGER NOT NULL,
sale_date DATE NOT NULL,
sale_price REAL NOT NULL,
PRIMARY KEY (id),
FOREIGN KEY(dealership_id) REFERENCES "Dealerships" (id),
FOREIGN KEY(car_id) REFERENCES "Cars" (id)
)
/*
3 rows from Sales table:
id car_id dealership_id sale_date sale_price
1 1 1 2022-01-01 25000.0
2 2 2 2022-02-01 20000.0
3 3 3 2022-03-01 30000.0
*/
================================== [1m Ai Message [0m==================================
Tool Calls:
sql_db_query_checker (yIZ0tk4VP)
Call ID: yIZ0tk4VP
Args:
query: SELECT Dealerships.name, SUM(Sales.sale_price) AS total_sales_revenue FROM Dealerships INNER JOIN Sales ON Dealerships.id = Sales.dealership_id WHERE strftime('%Y', Sales.sale_date) = '2022' GROUP BY Dealerships.id ORDER BY total_sales_revenue DESC LIMIT 5;
================================= [1m Tool Message [0m=================================
Name: sql_db_query_checker
SELECT Dealerships.name, SUM(Sales.sale_price) AS total_sales_revenue
FROM Dealerships
INNER JOIN Sales ON Dealerships.id = Sales.dealership_id
WHERE strftime('%Y', Sales.sale_date) = '2022'
GROUP BY Dealerships.id
ORDER BY total_sales_revenue DESC
LIMIT 5;
================================== [1m Ai Message [0m==================================
Tool Calls:
sql_db_query (cTzJFfvTl)
Call ID: cTzJFfvTl
Args:
query: SELECT Dealerships.name, SUM(Sales.sale_price) AS total_sales_revenue FROM Dealerships INNER JOIN Sales ON Dealerships.id = Sales.dealership_id WHERE strftime('%Y', Sales.sale_date) = '2022' GROUP BY Dealerships.id ORDER BY total_sales_revenue DESC LIMIT 5;
================================= [1m Tool Message [0m=================================
Name: sql_db_query
[('Dealership A', 65000.0), ('Dealership B', 48000.0), ('Dealership J', 38000.0), ('Dealership G', 35000.0), ('Dealership H', 32000.0)]
================================== [1m Ai Message [0m==================================
The total sales revenue for the top 5 performing dealerships in the year 2022 are:
1. Dealership A: $65,000
2. Dealership B: $48,000
3. Dealership J: $38,000
4. Dealership G: $35,000
5. Dealership H: $32,000
Great! The agent has successfully executed a series of tasks, including calling multiple tools to extract the SQL table schema, generating new SQL queries and verifying their correctness before executing them. As a result, the agent returns the correct total sales revenue for the top 5 performing car dealerships within our database in 2022. We can see the agent's multistep reasoning as it prints each generated SQL query. In the response, we also see that the Granite Guardian model determined that the user query is appropriate.
Let's ask a follow-up question. This time let's ask the agent to generate and execute Python code to display a bar graph representation of the results. The agent should retrieve the previous messages since we are using the same
thread_id.
user_input = "Write Python code to plot these results on a bar graph. Then, you must execute the code and display the bar graph."
result = agent.graph.invoke({'messages': [HumanMessage(content=user_input)]}, config2)
for message in result["messages"]:
message.pretty_print()
Output:
================================ [1m Human Message [0m=================================
================================ [1m Human Message [0m=================================
Write Python code to plot these results on a bar graph. Then, you must execute the code and display the bar graph.
================================== [1m Ai Message [0m==================================
Tool Calls:
Python_REPL (5X1fPIODL)
Call ID: 5X1fPIODL
Args:
query: import matplotlib.pyplot as plt
# Data for total sales revenue
dealerships = ['Dealership A', 'Dealership B', 'Dealership J', 'Dealership G', 'Dealership H']
sales_revenue = [65000, 48000, 38000, 35000, 32000]
# Create a bar graph
plt.bar(dealerships, sales_revenue, color='blue')
# Customize the plot
plt.title('Total Sales Revenue for Top 5 Performing Dealerships in 2022')
plt.xlabel('Dealerships')
plt.ylabel('Total Sales Revenue ($)')
plt.xticks(rotation=45)
plt.grid(axis='y')
# Display the plot
plt.tight_layout()
plt.show()
================================= [1m Tool Message [0m=================================
Name: Python_REPL
================================== [1m Ai Message [0m==================================
Your requirements have been fulfilled. Code has been executed in repl.
The bar graph has been plotted and shown in the python REPL.
The graph can also be seen below:
As expected, the agent successfully called the
python_repl tool to generate and execute Python code, resulting in a graphical representation of the results. Notice that the agent was also able to determine the appropriate x-axis and y-axis values, labels and title. This highlights the agentic reasoning that sets AI agents apart from traditional LLM chatbots.
To obtain a visual representation of the agent's graph, we can display the graph flow.
display(Image(agent.graph.get_graph().draw_mermaid_png()))
Output:
In this tutorial, we explored how to build a text-to-SQL ReAct agent with LangGraph. Instead of using the prebuilt agent executor function,
create_react_agent, we built our agent from scratch. After parsing a user's question in natural language, our artificial intelligence agent uses its tools for SQL query generation, validation and execution, demonstrating skill in both SQL and Python. Given the LangChain
PythonREPLTool class, the agent is equipped with the ability to not only generate but also execute Python code. We saw the successful execution of this tool upon prompting the agent for a graphical representation of its response. The conditional loop between the LLM and the tool nodes enables the ReAct agent architecture. With this tutorial, we have exhibited the coding and multimodal reasoning capabilities of Mistral Medium 3. As a next step, consider experimenting with additional nodes and edges in the graph.
