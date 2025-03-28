AI agents in human resources

Amid shifting employee expectations, strategically deployed AI agents with advanced conversational AI capabilities can function as partners in an enterprise, transforming HR.

HR leaders across the globe are confronting a variety of factors changing the nature of work: labor shortages, increasing skills gaps and the accelerating rate of technological change require new talent management strategies. Employees and managers alike need to become more agile, doing more with less. AI agents and their associated technologies can optimize HR workflows and provide much-needed employee support while reducing the amount of time HR teams spend on administrative tasks.

Deploying these technologies can have tangible results on employee satisfaction and a business’ bottom line. Business experts and researchers believe investing in employees’ wellbeing and professional development to be a major factor in an organization’s success.1 Satisfied employees who are continuously learning make an enterprise vastly more productive overall. As the IBM Institute for Business Value has found, organizations that deliver top employee experiences outperform on revenue growth by 31% compared to other organizations.2

Additionally, according to internal research from IBM Consulting, when employees adopt self-service options for routine tasks and manual HR tasks are reduced, the increased capacity across an enterprise can result in 50% to 60% savings in HR service delivery costs. With key technological interventions that reduce administrative burdens and improve user experience for HR professionals and other employees, enterprises can vastly improve performance while reducing overhead. They can also transform an HR department from an administrative department to a champion of the employee experience overall.