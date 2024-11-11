Generative AI (gen AI) has gained massive traction in the enterprise world over a relatively short period of time. The technology has the potential to drive significant improvements in efficiency and innovation, from automating routine workflows to generating insights from large data sets. Right now, AI assistants are increasing productivity by augmenting individual capabilities. The next evolution in ways of working and consulting is agentic AI, where a human oversees a team of autonomous AI agents that perform tasks and communicate with each other.

To fully harness the potential of AI, we must establish productivity measurement frameworks that not only measure individual output, but also the coordination of AI agents working alongside humans. But quantifying real-world impacts on productivity, particularly given how closely humans and machines work together to perform workplace tasks, can be a complex process. In other words, the question today isn’t whether AI will be deployed to increase productivity, but how best to measure and use the tools at an enterprise’s disposal.

At IBM Consulting®, we’ve addressed this question by creating an internal productivity measurement lab which creates frameworks and methods for measuring productivity as our consultants adopt AI. We believe these frameworks to be critical not just for successful adoption, but to provide useful and tangible measurements of success. They’ve also been indispensable in providing actionable data to inform the ongoing development of our AI-powered delivery platform, IBM Consulting Advantage, which supercharges our consultants’ client delivery with AI agents, applications and more.