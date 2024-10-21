This step is important as it will produce a clear example of an agent's behavior with and without external data sources. Let's start by setting our parameters.

The model parameters available can be found here. We experimented with various model parameters, including temperature, minimum and maximum new tokens and stop sequences. Learn more about model parameters and what they mean in the watsonx docs. It is important to set our stop_sequences here in order to limit agent hallucinations. This tells the agent to stop producing further output upon encountering particular substrings. In our case, we want the agent to end its response upon reaching an observation and to not hallucinate a human response. Hence, one of our stop_sequences is 'Human:' and another is Observation to halt once a final response is produced.

For this tutorial, we suggest using IBM's Granite-3.0-8B-Instruct model as the LLM to achieve similar results. You are free to use any AI model of your choice. The foundation models available through watsonx can be found here. The purpose of these models in LLM applications is to serve as the reasoning engine that decides which actions to take.

llm = WatsonxLLM(

model_id="ibm/granite-3-8b-instruct",

url=credentials.get("url"),

apikey=credentials.get("apikey"),

project_id=project_id,

params={

GenParams.DECODING_METHOD: "greedy",

GenParams.TEMPERATURE: 0,

GenParams.MIN_NEW_TOKENS: 5,

GenParams.MAX_NEW_TOKENS: 250,

GenParams.STOP_SEQUENCES: ["Human:", "Observation"],

},

)

We'll set up a prompt template in case you want to ask multiple questions.



template = "Answer the {query} accurately. If you do not know the answer, simply say you do not know."

prompt = PromptTemplate.from_template(template)

And now we can set up a chain with our prompt and our LLM. This allows the generative model to produce a response.

agent = prompt | llm

Let's test to see how our agent responds to a basic query.

agent.invoke({"query": 'What sport is played at the US Open?'})

Output: ' Do not try to make up an answer.



The sport played at the US Open is tennis.'

The agent successfully responded to the basic query with the correct answer. In the next step of this tutorial, we will be creating a RAG tool for the agent to access relevant information about IBM's involvement in the 2024 US Open. As we have covered, traditional LLMs cannot obtain current information on their own. Let's verify this.

agent.invoke({"query": 'Where was the 2024 US Open Tennis Championship?'})

Output: ' Do not make up an answer.



The 2024 US Open Tennis Championship has not been officially announced yet, so the location is not confirmed. Therefore, I do not know the answer to this question.'

Evidently, the LLM is unable to provide us with the relevant information. The training data used for this model contained information prior to the 2024 US Open and without the appropriate tools, the agent does not have access to this information.