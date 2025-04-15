AI agent use cases

AI agents have a variety of applications in marketing, particularly given the vast amounts of data marketing departments ingest on a daily basis—and how many competing offers customers encounter. Today, some agentic AI tools are transforming the product discovery process as consumers ask agents for shopping advice rather than searching online themselves.

In marketing and e-commerce, AI agents can autonomously perform a number of communications and advertising tasks. This might involve managing campaigns, creating customer personas, personalizing content and optimizing ad performance in real-time. While previous automation and AI technologies could manage these tasks, they depended on much more oversight and frequent user inputs to effectively perform.

Using predictive analytics, AI agents can analyze customer behavior to identify the best times or messaging strategies for a given campaign automatically, then pass that information off to agents who could schedule the communications themselves. And with proactive analysis, these technologies continuously create robust customer personas based on vast troves of data, providing additional insights for marketing campaigns.

Social media AI chatbots can monitor a brand’s mentions, engage with users and generate relevant responses more accurately than their non-agentic forebearers. Additionally, agentic AI providing customers with product recommendations can pull from a number of tools, datasets or previous user behaviors to more accurately identify their needs: For instance, by suggesting vacation bookings tailored to multiple people’s travel preferences and external factors such as the weather.