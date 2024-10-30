Reshaping HR with AI agents

Unlock a new era of human resources (HR) support to free up managers, employees and HR professionals from time-consuming, repetitive tasks.

IBM is proud to unveil a new set of enterprise HR agents that empower managers, employees and HR specialists to self-serve on HR-related tasks through a trusted, natural language chat experience.

HR agents are now available in private preview in the IBM watsonx™ Orchestrate catalog—they are designed to revolutionize how teams experience HR support and are tailored to optimize HR workflows across the entire employee lifecycle.