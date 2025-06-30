AI agents in marketing

To understand how marketers use AI agents, it helps to first understand AI agents themselves. This starts with knowing the difference between two key types of AI: generative AI and agentic AI. Generative AI creates original content based on a user’s prompt. Agentic AI can decide and act on its own, pursuing complex goals with little supervision.

AI assistants exist along a continuum. On one end are rule-based chatbots that follow predefined scripts. Followed by more advanced virtual assistants, and then assistants powered by generative AI and large language models (LLMs), which can handle single-step tasks. At the top of this progression are AI-powered agents, which operate autonomously. These agents make decisions, design workflows and use function calling to connect with external tools to fill gaps in their knowledge.

AI agents go far beyond simple marketing automation. While AI tools like basic chatbots might deliver scripted responses, AI agents can interpret input, reason through options and make context-aware decisions across multiple platforms. They adapt their behavior over time and can break large goals into smaller steps, supporting complex marketing strategies with minimal oversight.

For example, IBM’s own transformation team collaborated with IBM HR to deliver a simplified, personalized and data-driven employee self-service experience. Now 94% of IBM’s company-wide, lower-level HR queries are answered by our AskHR digital agent, freeing up HR professionals to focus on more complex issues.2

To accomplish such results, AI agents rely on a combination of technologies. Machine learning helps them recognize patterns and make predictions. Natural language processing (NLP) enables them to understand and generate human language, and generative AI gives them the ability to create original content.

These agents are typically powered by AI models trained on large datasets to support reasoning and personalization. Just as important is their connection to external systems—like customer relationship management (CRM) and application programming interface (API)—which allows them to pull relevant data, personalize interactions and act in real-world environments.

Rather than just answering a product question, for example, an AI agent might recognize a customer’s intent to purchase based on the line of questions and collected customer data. The agent can then summarize key features, offer a discount and follow up with personalized product recommendations. The agent takes these steps without receiving explicit prompts.

A single AI agent might handle a relatively simple repetitive task like updating CRM records or replying to a customer query. In more advanced applications, multiagent systems act like intelligent teams. These agents can delegate subtasks, share information and coordinate across tools to complete complex workflows, including planning campaigns, generating content variations, distributing materials and analyzing performance.

This ability to collaborate sets AI agents apart from traditional assistants. By sharing insights and dividing responsibilities, agents can handle interdependent tasks and carry context from one process to another—making marketing operations more intelligent, adaptive and efficient.