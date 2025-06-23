In this step, we define the solver function, which represents the final stage in the ReWOO pipeline. It orchestrates the full process by using the planner, calling the expert (worker) and generating a summary by using the final_summarizer (solver). The ReWOO architecture enables multistep reasoning by breaking down the main task into subquestions by using a planner. Each subquestion is addressed independently by an expert module, and the final summarizer synthesizes all the answers into a coherent response. This modular approach allows the system to tackle complex tasks more effectively.

def solver(task: str): Defines the main controller function for executing the full ReWOO workflow.

subquestions = planner(task): Uses the planner to break the input task into focused subquestions.

ans = expert(q): For each subquestion, calls the expert function to fetch web-based evidence and generate a relevant answer. Each subquestion generated by the planner is passed to the expert as a tool input. The expert module processes the input by using a language model. This can be seen as executing a tool for a specific subtask.

answers[q] = ans: Stores each answer keyed by its corresponding question for later summarization.

final_summary = final_summarizer(task, answers): Feeds all collected answers into the final_summarizer to generate a clean, coherent summary.

print(final_summary) and return final_summary: Displays and returns the completed summary for the original task.

Note: The total time taken by the solver() function can vary across systems due to differences in CPU speed, available RAM and how efficiently the model runs on different hardware setups. Since the code uses a looped generation strategy with a language model, systems with lower processing power or memory can take significantly longer. Network-based retrieval and large prompt sizes can also contribute to delays. To improve performance, consider reducing max_loops by using a smaller or quantized model, optimizing the tokenizer and generator pipeline or running the code in a GPU-enabled environment such as Google Colab or Kaggle Notebooks.