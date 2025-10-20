Use the A2A protocol for AI agent communication

A2A, or Agent2Agent protocol is an open standard that enables structured communication between AI agents, clients and tools. In this tutorial, you can build an agent system where a chat client processes user queries and sends them to an AI agent running on an A2A-compliant server.

Most agentic AI applications implement custom communication between components (for example, ChatDev’s ChatChain), making it difficult to reuse the same agent across different applications or integrate external tools. This lack of standardization prevents interoperability and limits the development of a broader agent ecosystem.

A2A solves this limitation by separating the communication layer from the agent logic through a standardized protocol built on HTTP, JSON-RPC 2.0, and Server-Sent Events (SSE). This decoupling allows agents to collaborate with other agents, serve client requests, and access external tools without custom integration code.

A2A supports decentralized architectures that allow teams to evolve their AI systems incrementally without breaking client code. Teams can update tools, swap models, or modify agent behavior while maintaining a consistent interface across complex workflows.

Agents exchange information in messages structured in JSON-RPC format that include metadata that enriches agent interactions with clarity and consistency. Each A2A server exposes an AgentCard at a well-known endpoint (.well-known/agent-card.json) that describes the agent’s capabilities as structured JSON data. Thus, it allows clients to dynamically discover what an agent can do, similar to how API documentation describes available endpoints.

Follow along to build and run an A2A agent system, and gain hands-on experience with:

BeeAI : An open source agentic framework for building AI agents.

: An open source agentic framework for building AI agents. A2A protocol : A standardized communication protocol for agent interoperability.

: A standardized communication protocol for agent interoperability. Ollama : A tool for running large language models (LLMs) locally.

: A tool for running large language models (LLMs) locally. Agent tools: Specialized capabilities including web search (DuckDuckGo), weather data (OpenMeteo), Wikipedia access (WikipediaTool) and reasoning (ThinkTool)

Note: If you’ve worked with ACP (Agent Communication Protocol), you can recognize similarities. ACP, originally developed by IBM’s BeeAI, has joined forces with Google A2A under the Linux Foundation. BeeAI now uses A2A adapters (A2AServer and A2AAgent) to provide A2A-compliant communication. A2A also works alongside MCP (Model Context Protocol) to enable agents to interact with data sources and tools, creating interoperable agent ecosystems.