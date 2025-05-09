What is Model Context Protocol (MCP)?

Have you ever tried to build a multiagent system but struggled to produce an effective dissemination of information between each specialized agent? Is the variety of prebuilt and custom tools provided to your AI agent causing either tool execution or output parsing errors? Or perhaps, have these complications discouraged you from attempting to develop your own agents entirely?
These impediments can be remedied with the Model Context Protocol (MCP). MCP allows AI agents to be context-aware while following a standardized protocol for tool integration.
An AI agent is a system or program that is capable of autonomously performing tasks on behalf of a user or another system. It performs them by designing its workflow and by using available tools. Multiagent systems consist of multiple AI agents working collectively to perform tasks on behalf of a user or another system.
You can think of MCP for AI applications to serve the same purpose as a USB-C port serves for hardware.1 This analogy highlights the adaptability USB-C ports provide for connecting hardware comparing it to the standardized way in which various tools and data sources provide context to AI models through MCP.
Large language models (LLMs) like Granite, Gemini and Llama are limited in their capabilities when invoked on their own. Without any AI tools, LLMs are skilled in several areas including:
Aside from basic functionality, an LLM without access to external tools cannot successfully run any user query that requires access to real-time information. To provide LLMs with the opportunity to produce more meaningful results, tool integration can be introduced. Providing external tools such as web searches, datasets and APIs, allows the LLM to expand its capabilities beyond its training data.
To take this one step further, we can build AI agents by using an LLM and its available tools. Summarizing, agentic systems provide an LLM with a set of tools, allowing the model to determine appropriate tool use, adapt to a changing environment and form synthesized conclusions based on tool output. However, at scale, these AI systems tend to fail. Hence, MCP, introduced by Anthropic in 2024, establishes an open standard for AI-tool interactions.2
It is cumbersome to connect external services to an LLM. Imagine an electrical circuit connecting a motor to various power sources. MCP is like the wiring and switchboard of this circuit; it decides what electrical current (information) flows to the motor (AI model). Tool output or model context can be compared to the input current–it is the voltage flowing from a source of power and can include memory, tools and past findings.
As the switchboard, MCP decides which sources of power (tool output or context) to connect and when to do so, regulates the current (stream of information), filters and prioritizes inputs. It does so to ensure that only relevant wires are energized (the relevant context is loaded) and manages the circuit’s timing and routing to not overload the system.
Just as a well-designed circuit prevents overload and ensures efficient power usage, MCP serves as a connector to ensure efficient, relevant and structured use of context for optimal AI model performance.
MCP establishes a new open source standard for AI engineers to agree upon. However, standards are not a new concept in the software industry. For example, REST APIs are standard across the industry for API providers; providing consistency for data exchange between applications through HTTP requests by following the architectural constraints of the REST design principles.
Similarly, MCP unifies the LLM and external services to communicate efficiently by setting a standard. This standard allows for “plug-and-play” tool usage rather than writing code for custom integration of each tool.
It is important to remember MCP is not an agent framework but rather, a standardized integration layer for agents accessing tools. MCP can complement agent orchestration frameworks like LangChain, LangGraph, BeeAI, LlamaIndex and crewAI, but it does not replace them; MCP does not decide when a tool is called and for what purpose.
MCP simply provides a standardized connection to streamline tool integration.3 Ultimately, the LLM determines which tools to call based on the context of the user’s request.
The MCP client/server model can be broken down into three key architectural components:
An AI application receives the user requests and seeks access to context through the MCP. This can be IDEs such as Cursor or Claude Desktop. This host component contains the orchestration logic and can connect each client to a server.4
Communication in the MCP ecosystem between the host and server must go through a client. This client exists within the host and converts user requests into a structured format that the open protocol can process. Multiple clients can exist with a singular MCP host but each client has a 1:1 relationship with an MCP server.
Examples of MCP clients are IBM® BeeAI, Microsoft Copilot Studio, Claude.ai, Windsurf Editor and Postman. Clients serve as the session manager by handling interruptions, timeouts, reconnections and session closures. Clients also parse responses, perform error handling and ensure that responses are relevant to the context and appropriate.4
The external service that provides the context to the LLM by converting user requests to server actions. Examples of MCP server integrations include Slack, GitHub, Git, Docker or web search. These servers are typically GitHub repositories available in various programming languages (C#, Java™, TypeScript, Python and others) and provide access to MCP tools.
Tutorials can typically be found within these GitHub repositories to aid in the technical implementation. MCP servers can also be used to connect LLM inferencing, through AI platform providers such as IBM and OpenAI, to the MCP SDK. In doing so, a reusable MCP service is created for clients to invoke as a “standardized” chat tool.
MCP servers are versatile as they allow connections to both internal and external resources and tools. According to the docs provided by Anthropic, Model Context Protocol servers expose data through:
The transport layer between clients and servers is responsible for two-way message conversion. In the client-to-server stream, MCP protocol messages are converted into JSON-RPC format, allowing for the transport of several data structures and their processing rules.8
In the reverse server-to-client stream, the received messages in JSON-RPC format are converted back into MCP protocol messages.9 The three JSON-RPC message types include requests, responses and notifications. Requests require a response from the server, whereas notifications do not.
In the transport layer between clients and servers, there are two main transport methods for MCP protocol, both of which transmit messages in JSON-RPC 2.0 format. The first is standard input/output (stdio) which works best for integrating local resources due to the simple input/output information transmission. This format is used for lightweight, synchronous messaging.4 Such resources include local file systems, databases and local APIs.
The second is server-sent events (SSE) which works best for integrating remote resources. HTTP POST requests serve as the mechanism for transmitting client-to-server messages and SSE is used for the reverse. This format can be used to handle multiple asynchronous, event-driven server-calls at once.4
Imagine a real-world AI assistant scheduling meetings with clients based on your email inbox, sending you stock market price updates and triggering text messages summarizing Slack messages received in the last hour. Every service provider constructs their APIs differently by requiring different information to pass, returning different output schemas and so on. Thus, the slightest change in these tools can result in the collapse of this entire AI workflow infrastructure.
There is also a significant development load on engineers to manually construct these tool connections, debug and maintain authentication like API keys and tool permissions. Tools are often dependent on the output of other tools and there exist many edge cases in which these connections fail.
Thus, it is critical to provide MCP integration as the middle layer between the LLM and the development tools. In this layer, the MCP can convert tool output in a way that is understandable by the model. Without the need to alternate between CLIs, the tool integration occurs all in one place.
There are many real-world use cases for MCP. For instance, MCP can allow for improved multiagent orchestration and communication through a shared workspace with a common set of tools, rather than requiring direct integrations.3
MCP can also be used to supplement retrieval augmented generation (RAG). Rather than providing the retriever to search a vector store or knowledge base, MCP can connect to a vector database through a server action. Searching the database as a tool rather than passing the retriever in every LLM invocation allows for more strategic use of the tool. This approach also allows for further tool-calling upon data retrieval.3
MCP is an emerging evolution in LLM tool integration that will mature and transform with time. As technical challenges arise and as MCP servers develop, the standard will likely adapt and MCPs will be improved.
Regardless, the need for standardized tool integration is critical for AI agents to operate autonomously and adapt dynamically to real-world environments.10 With MCP, we can streamline the automation of complex agentic workflows to allow for less human oversight. In turn, this allows our time to be spent on more nuanced tasks requiring human intellect and intuition.
IBM announces how watsonx.governance enhances AI oversight, providing safer and more transparent AI deployment.
Learn how AI agents and AI assistants can work together to achieve new levels of productivity.
Stay ahead of the curve with our AI experts on this episode of Mixture of Experts as they dive deep into the future of AI agents and more.
Explore how generative AI assistants can lighten your workload and improve productivity.
Learn ways to use AI to be more creative, efficient and start adapting to a future that involves working closely with AI agents.
Discover how you can unlock the full potential of Gen AI with AI agents.
Explore this IDC Spotlight report to discover how you can unlock the full potential of your business data with GenAI.
Streamline your workflows and reclaim your day with watsonx Orchestrate’s automation technology.
Build the future of your business with AI solutions that you can trust.
IBM Consulting AI services help reimagine how businesses work with AI for transformation.
Whether you choose to customize pre-built apps and skills or build and deploy custom agentic services using an AI studio, the IBM watsonx platform has you covered.
1 Introduction—Model Context Protocol. (2025). Modelcontextprotocol.io; Model Context Protocol. https://modelcontextprotocol.io/introduction.
2 Hou, X., Zhao, Y., Wang, S., & Wang, H. (2025). Model context protocol (mcp): Landscape, security threats, and future research directions. arXiv preprint arXiv: 2503.23278.
3 Se, K. (17 March 2025). #14: What Is MCP, and Why Is Everyone—Suddenly!—Talking About It? Huggingface.co. https://huggingface.co/blog/Kseniase/mcp.
4 Ray, P. (18 April 2025) A Survey on Model Context Protocol: Architecture, State-of-the-art, Challenges and Future Directions. TechRxiv.
5 Resources—Model Context Protocol. (2025). Modelcontextprotocol.io; Model Context Protocol. https://modelcontextprotocol.io/docs/concepts/resources.
6 Tools—Model Context Protocol. (2025). Modelcontextprotocol.io; Model Context Protocol. https://modelcontextprotocol.io/docs/concepts/tools.
7 Prompts—Model Context Protocol. (2025). Modelcontextprotocol.io; Model Context Protocol. https://modelcontextprotocol.io/docs/concepts/prompts.
8 JSON-RPC Working Group. (26 March 2025). JSON-RPC 2.0 Specification. Jsonrpc.org. https://www.jsonrpc.org/specification.
9 Transports—Model Context Protocol. (2025). Modelcontextprotocol.io; Model Context Protocol. https://modelcontextprotocol.io/docs/concepts/transports.
10 Singh, A., Ehtesham, A., Kumar, S., & Khoei, T. T. (2025). A Survey of the Model Context Protocol (MCP): Standardizing Context to Enhance Large Language Models (LLMs). Preprints. https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202504.0245/v1.