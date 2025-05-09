What is Model Context Protocol (MCP)?

Have you ever tried to build a multiagent system but struggled to produce an effective dissemination of information between each specialized agent? Is the variety of prebuilt and custom tools provided to your AI agent causing either tool execution or output parsing errors? Or perhaps, have these complications discouraged you from attempting to develop your own agents entirely?

These impediments can be remedied with the Model Context Protocol (MCP). MCP allows AI agents to be context-aware while following a standardized protocol for tool integration.

An AI agent is a system or program that is capable of autonomously performing tasks on behalf of a user or another system. It performs them by designing its workflow and by using available tools. Multiagent systems consist of multiple AI agents working collectively to perform tasks on behalf of a user or another system.

You can think of MCP for AI applications to serve the same purpose as a USB-C port serves for hardware.1 This analogy highlights the adaptability USB-C ports provide for connecting hardware comparing it to the standardized way in which various tools and data sources provide context to AI models through MCP.