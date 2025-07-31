Multi-agent PRD automation with MetaGPT, Ollama and DeepSeek

Learn how to build an AI-powered tool with MetaGPT, DeepSeek and Ollama that helps product managers quickly create comprehensive product requirement documents (PRDs) by using a team of specialized AI agents.

MetaGPT is a multi-agent framework developed by DeepWisdom, a tech startup focused on developing open source tools that automate work by using artificial intelligence, multi-agent systems and agentic workflows.

Unlike a single-agent approach, where one model attempts to handle all aspects of the task, this multi-agent system assigns each agent a specific role and clearly defined responsibilities. By following structured workflows and reviewing each other’s outputs, the team collectively generates a high-quality PRD that is more aligned with stakeholder goals, better organized and less prone to oversight.

Before we begin, here’s a few terms to help familiarize yourself with the application’s tech stack:

MetaGPT: A framework that structures large language model (LLM) agents into collaborative roles, enabling them to work together like a coordinated team.

Ollama: A local runtime for running and managing open source LLMs directly on your personal computer or workstation.

DeepSeek: An open source language model optimized for tasks like research, reasoning and technical writing.