Agentic AI vs. generative AI

Diving into the differences between agentic AI and generative AI means first defining both.

Generative AI is artificial intelligence that can create original content—such as text, images, video, audio or software code—in response to a user’s prompt or request. Gen AI relies on using machine learning models called deep learning models—algorithms that simulate the learning and decision-making processes of the human brain—and other technologies like robotic process automation (RPA).

These models work by identifying and encoding the patterns and relationships in huge amounts of data, and then using that information to understand users' natural language requests or questions. These models can then generate high-quality text, images, and other content based on the data they were trained on in real-time.

Agentic AI describes AI systems that are designed to autonomously make decisions and act, with the ability to pursue complex goals with limited supervision. It brings together the flexible characteristics of large language models (LLMs) with the accuracy of traditional programming. This type of AI acts autonomously to achieve a goal by using technologies like natural language processing NLPs, machine learning, reinforcement learning and knowledge representation. It’s a proactive AI-powered approach, whereas gen AI is reactive to the users input. Agentic AI can adapt to different or changing situations and has “agency” to make decisions based on context. It is used in various applications that can benefit from independent operation, such as robotics, complex analysis, and virtual assistants.