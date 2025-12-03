What are hierarchical AI agents?

Low-level agents are the doers in the hierarchy: they are specialized agents that perform specific tasks as directed by the mid- and high-level agents above them. Low-level agents are also referred to as sub-agents.

Low-level autonomous agents are specialized for narrow tasks and might use rule-based logic, APIs , learned policies, robotic controllers or other task-specific algorithms . Some low-level agents, like simple reflex agents , are stateless, in that they do not maintain task context or an internal representation of the environment. Higher-level agents such as learning agents , by contrast, often must maintain state or context to coordinate multi-step plans and track dependencies.

Low-level agents receive directives from above, carry out their assigned tasks, then report back on the results. Mid- and high-level agents use the results from low-level agents to inform the next steps of the process in a series of interlinked dependencies.