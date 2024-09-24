What is ChatDev?

ChatDev’s agents use role-playing and inception prompting as guides to complete their tasks. Inception prompting is a conversational LLM auto-prompting method that enables agents to prompt each other to solve tasks through role-playing.8

ChatDev applies prompt engineering at the start of each subtask phase. Although ChatChain does well at defining the task-solving process, agents simply exchanging responses without any additional prompting or guardrails is not effective for multi-round, task-oriented communication. To advance the progression of productive communications and avoid challenges like role flipping, instruction repeating and fake replies, ChatDev employs an inception prompting mechanism.

The inception prompting mechanism works by hypnotizing the LLMs with the instructor and the assistant system prompt as they are instantiated. LLM hypnosis can have a negative connotation (it can be used maliciously to manipulate a model) but in this case, it is a way to effectively prompt role-playing agents. In the prompt, tasks and roles are specified to help ensure that the LLM is instructing agents on how to fulfill their collaborative role and follow instructions.

These initial prompts for each role guide agents to give appropriate responses without role-flipping. The prompts for both roles in the system are nearly identical, addressing the overview and goals of the current subtask, the specialized roles, available external tools, communication protocols, termination conditions and constraints or requirements to prevent undesirable behaviors.9 This mechanism functions like an LLM guardrail, enhancing the quality of responses and reducing the need for human intervention.