IBM’s answer to governing AI Agents: Automation and Evaluation with watsonx.governance

Agentic AI is transforming IT landscapes globally, but most organizations still face uncertainty over how to use AI agents safely and effectively. This is due to the complexity of developing and managing these agents, ensuring compliance and governance, and mitigating risks associated with models, users and data sets.

The potential for agents is immense, which is why Gartner predicts that by 2028, one-third of gen AI interactions will use action models and autonomous agents. The risks for generative AI and machine learning can be significant to begin with, especially for certain use cases. Add in AI agents, and the risks are further amplified.

We are excited to announce that a tech preview of new agentic evaluation capabilities will be available the week of March 3. These metrics can help organizations track agents more closely, confirming they are acting appropriately and detect early warning signs if they are not.

Here are the new RAG, agentic AI evaluation metrics you'll find in watsonx.governance: