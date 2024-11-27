Will 2025 be the year of AI agents? In episode 35 of Mixture of Experts, join host Tim Hwang along with some show veterans as they look back at 2024 in AI. Tune in to this week’s discussion, as we review AI models, agents, hardware and product releases with some of the top industry experts. What was the best model of 2024? Will NVIDIA still be king in 2025? What are some of the AI trends in 2025?
All that and more on this special edition of Mixture of Experts.
Key takeaways:
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
Is pretraining a thing of the past? In episode 34 of Mixture of Experts, we cover IBM® Granite™ 3.1, NVIDIA Jetson, stealing AI models and more! Tune in to this episode to hear the latest AI news.
Is o1 Pro worth the cost? In episode 33 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Marina Danilevsky, Kate Soule and Vyoma Gajjar. In this episode, we cover 12 Days of OpenAI, NeurIPS, ARC Prize and Meta’s Llama 3.3 70B release!
What’s the mystery behind the name ChatGPT refuses to discuss? In episode 32 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang joins Aaron Baughman, Vagner Figueredo de Santana and Shobhit Varshney to chat about AWS re:Invent 2024 and LLM Flowbreaking. They also discuss David Mayer, a name that breaks ChatGPT.
