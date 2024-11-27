Will 2025 be the year of AI agents? In episode 35 of Mixture of Experts, join host Tim Hwang along with some show veterans as they look back at 2024 in AI. Tune in to this week’s discussion, as we review AI models, agents, hardware and product releases with some of the top industry experts. What was the best model of 2024? Will NVIDIA still be king in 2025? What are some of the AI trends in 2025?

All that and more on this special edition of Mixture of Experts.

Key takeaways:

00:01—Intro

00:42—AI models



16:07—Agents

31:29—Hardware

46:12—Product releases

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.