In a crowded and hyper-competitive business landscape, customer experience is an increasingly critical factor in an enterprise’s success. But as consumers demand more out of their customer interactions, service professionals are struggling to meet expectations. According to recent research from Salesforce, 82% of service representatives say customers want more than they used to.1 Burnout among customer service professionals is rising given the volume of customer requests and the often monotonous nature of the work.

With their ability to complete a variety of complex tasks simultaneously, autonomous AI agents can play a critical role in enhancing customer support. Autonomous agents are currently used to streamline self-service options for customers and automate basic routine tasks. But their capacity to reimagine workflows and quickly scale are likely to significantly alter customer service execution and design, particularly given recent advancements in generative AI and conversational AI. Depending on the level of integration with service departments, agents can increase operational efficiency for human agents, provide superior and personalized customer experiences, engage and guide consumers through the service process, or resolve issues entirely with minimal human intervention.

Such partnerships between human and AI customer service agents are expected to deepen as AI agents are deployed with increasing frequency. This means that as the technology reaches maturity, it will play a larger role in driving organizational decision-making and completing tasks previously performed by human agents.2 While these changes stand to significantly increase efficiency and productivity in customer service, they also fundamentally reimagine the role of a support team, placing more emphasis on emotional intelligence, relationship building and technical savvy.