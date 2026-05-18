What is AI agent management?

AI agents are changing how organizations operate. Salesforce customers report that AI agents and assistants are delivering strong ROI in IT, sales and customer service.2 As agents take on broader responsibilities, organizations need clearer structures for coordinating their activity and managing how they interact with employees and systems.

The move toward agentic AI also changes how businesses think about operational oversight. Traditional software systems are predictable and tightly scoped. AI agents operate with more flexibility because they can interpret goals, make recommendations and interact with multiple tools in real time. This flexibility improves efficiency while introducing complexity. Organizations need centralized ways to monitor behavior, manage permissions and maintain visibility across large networks of agents.

More businesses are moving toward multi-agent systems. Different departments might deploy specialized agents for finance, customer support, security or data analysis. Over time, these systems can become fragmented if each team manages agents independently. A management layer helps organizations create consistent governance models, shared operational standards and centralized oversight across departments and platforms.

Multi-agent environments are leading to new responsibilities for IT, security, compliance and platform teams. In some organizations, AI governance groups are expanding to include oversight of agent orchestration, identity management and lifecycle operations. As adoption grows, AI agent management is becoming part of the broader infrastructure that supports enterprise operations and long-term AI initiatives.

The importance of AI agent management will likely increase as organizations integrate agents more deeply into core business processes. AI agent management will help organizations maintain control over increasingly complex agent ecosystems while supporting broader efforts of business transformation.