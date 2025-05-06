Orchestrate, accelerate and govern the agentic enterprise

AI can deliver transformative value, but enterprises are stalled because fragmented systems, legacy debt, and unclear governance prevent AI from operating at scale. To move from agentic AI experimentation to production, we must orchestrate the work, accelerate the build, and govern the intent. Learn from innovative leaders how they have shifted from “AI as a tool” to the agentic enterprise with an open, hybrid approach to achieve real value from their AI investments, with responsibility and scale across the enterprise.
Speakers
o Andy Baldwin, Senior Vice President, Consulting Offerings and Growth, IBM
o Rodney Rapson, Chief Digital Officer, Agassi Sports Entertainment
o Andre Agassi, Founder, Agassi Sports Entertainment
o Jean-Michel Garcia, Group CTO, BNP Paribas
o Neel Sundaresan, General Manager, Automation and AI, IBM
o Sanah Pallithotungal, Product Manager, IBM Bob, IBM
In this opening keynote, IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna lays out a bold vision for how enterprises can win in the age of AI. Technology is now the single greatest source of advantage in how businesses operate.
In this keynote, the speakers dive into the pillars that are driving this experience—automated, integrated, profitable—showing how each one translates into clearer margins, faster deal cycles, more predictable recurring revenue, and greater differentiation in the market.
IBM Consulting leaders and clients who have already made key architectural decisions share their playbook, their results, and how every quarter of delay is a quarter your competitors are using to pull ahead.
In this session, learn from experts how a right-sized, full-stack hybrid cloud approach preserves choice, maintains control across environments, and delivers durable AI ROI at scale.
Join us to learn how IBM is revolutionizing advanced computing, bringing together the latest developments in quantum, AI, silicon, and algorithms through a new hybrid compute framework called quantum-centric supercomputing. The future of computing is here—and it’s heterogeneous.
IBM’s own journey unlocking USD 4.5 B in productivity to reinvest in innovation offers a blueprint for strategically transforming functions and workflows with agentic AI. Learn how IBM and leading brands are building AI‑first enterprises—and how lessons from these transformations can help accelerate yours.
Learn from innovative leaders how they have shifted from “AI as a tool” to the agentic enterprise with an open, hybrid approach to achieve real value from their AI investments, with responsibility and scale across the enterprise.
The agentic enterprise has three key needs: Real time data, real time execution and the ability to deploy across different environments while preserving sovereignty and autonomy. Understand how AI-ready data platforms are unifying enterprise data and making it available in motion.
Stay on top of Think 2026 with the latest announcements, event recaps, and resources—all in one place.
The new agentic control plane in watsonx Orchestrate provides a centralized way to run, manage and govern an organization’s agentic estate.
In this Summit, you’ll be among the first to learn how IBM is shaping Agent Ops capabilities to support the entire Agent Development Lifecycle across the watsonx portfolio, helping organizations observe, evaluate, and optimize AI agents responsibly without slowing innovation.
AI’s value is clear—but scaling it is not. IBM Bob helps enterprises move from experimentation to production by orchestrating delivery, accelerating development and embedding governance—enabling teams to turn agentic AI into real, enterprise‑wide impact.