Orchestrate, accelerate and govern the agentic enterprise

AI can deliver transformative value, but enterprises are stalled because fragmented systems, legacy debt, and unclear governance prevent AI from operating at scale. To move from agentic AI experimentation to production, we must orchestrate the work, accelerate the build, and govern the intent. Learn from innovative leaders how they have shifted from “AI as a tool” to the agentic enterprise with an open, hybrid approach to achieve real value from their AI investments, with responsibility and scale across the enterprise.

Speakers

o Andy Baldwin, Senior Vice President, Consulting Offerings and Growth, IBM

o Rodney Rapson, Chief Digital Officer, Agassi Sports Entertainment

o Andre Agassi, Founder, Agassi Sports Entertainment

o Jean-Michel Garcia, Group CTO, BNP Paribas

o Neel Sundaresan, General Manager, Automation and AI, IBM

o Sanah Pallithotungal, Product Manager, IBM Bob, IBM