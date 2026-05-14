AI agent sprawl reflects the latest chapter in enterprise technology outpacing the organizational capacity to govern it. It’s a pattern that has repeated with increasing speed. For instance, SaaS sprawl and shadow IT resulted from cloud technology making new software far easier to adopt, often without the knowledge of centralized IT departments.

Agentic AI’s potential to transform workflows and create powerful human-AI partnerships has resulted in wide-scale adoption. According to internal research from IBM, the majority of enterprises are already using AI agents in some capacity.

But given the proliferation of AI tools capable of creating agents quickly, building agentic tools no longer necessarily requires a software engineer or a lengthy fine-tuning process. Tools such as Microsoft’s Copilot Studio and Salesforce’s AgentForce support low- and no-code agent development options—powerful solutions that nonetheless encourage rapid deployment across departments. To wit, the same internal IBM research found a large number of enterprises report AI sprawl is already raising security risks and resulting in unnecessary complexity.

The implications are significant: Nearly every department in a large enterprise has the capacity to deploy autonomous AI agents, but the mechanisms to control and govern these sweeping networks are lacking. Still, the democratization of AI and agentic platform development, along with the real business gains promised by such technologies, make them difficult to abandon. Governing AI agents responsibly requires a centralized and intentional approach that monitors and optimizes agent behavior at scale.

The lack of a scalable model for controlling AI use across an organization also prevents enterprise-wide coordination. “There’s not a client that doesn’t have at least 60 random acts of AI happening throughout the organization with shadow IT, shadow AI,” Matt Kosinski said on a recent episode of IBM’s Mixture of Experts podcast. “And every department and executive [is] going, I’m actually the one that’s leading this from procurement, or from HR or from this business unit.”