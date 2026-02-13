India's USD $200B AI hub & Claude builds C compiler

Do AI agents still need humans? This week on Mixture of Experts, guest host Matt Kosinski from Security Intelligence is joined by Mihai Criveti, Martin Keen and Kush Varshney.

First, we unpack Google and DeepMind’s massive USD 200B AI infrastructure investment in India— “The Biggest AI Infrastructure Deal in History.” Is this about sovereignty, geography, or something else entirely? Next, Anthropic researcher Nicholas Carlini used Claude to build a fully operational 100,000-line C compiler autonomously. Our experts debate whether this is impressive or inevitable, and what it means for human developers. Then, a sobering reality check: 36% of AI agent skills contain security vulnerabilities. Finally, as IT leaders question AI ROI, we discuss the shift from “how” to “how much” and whether value-based pricing could change everything. All that and more on this week’s Mixture of Experts.

  • 00:00 – Introduction
  • 1:22 – Google’s USD 200B AI infrastructure deal in India
  • 7:54– Claude builds a C compiler autonomously
  • 26:25 – Security vulnerabilities in AI agent skills
  • 39:44– The AI ROI problem: Measuring value vs. cost

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
India's USD $200B AI hub & Claude builds C compiler

Google's $200B AI infrastructure deal in India, Claude builds a C compiler in 2 weeks, AI agent security vulnerabilities and the enterprise ROI problem.
Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
Copilot usage reveals AI adoption patterns

Microsoft's Copilot usage report reveals surprising AI adoption trends, plus Ralph Wiggum prompting, India AI Summit and AI's Super Bowl advertising blitz.
Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
Anthropic vs OpenAI: Claude Opus 4.6 & GPT-5.3-Codex

Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.6 and OpenAI's GPT-5.3-Codex dropped within an hour. We break down the enterprise AI battle and what it means for developers.

Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
Codex launch & OpenClaw/Moltbook chaos: This week in AI agents

OpenAI Codex app launches for coding agents while Moltbook – the agenty-only social- network exposes security risks. Tune in to this week’s Mixture of Experts!
Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
OpenClaw (Moltbot, Clawdbot): Open-source agents go mainstream

Moltbot (formerly Clawdbot) sparks open-source agent revolution, Dario Amodei's AI adolescence essay, IBM Grammy IQ and Microsoft's Maia 200 chip unveiled.
Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
The new AI race: Enterprise innovation in 2026

OpenAI introduces ads in ChatGPT, Claude Code has its breakout moment and IBV’s Enterprise 2030 report reveals the future of AI innovation. Listen to today’s Mixture of Experts!

Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
Claude Cowork analysis & Apple picks Gemini

Claude Cowork brings AI agents to your desktop, Apple switches to Google Gemini for Siri, and Linus Torvalds embraces vibe coding. All that and more on this week’s Mixture of Experts!
Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
CES 2026 AI highlights: NVIDIA Rubin & wild gadgets

NVIDIA's Rubin promises 5X performance gains, Meta acquires Manus AI for USD 2 Billion, and DeepSeek's MHC architecture redefines model training efficiency.
Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
AI year in review: Trends shaping 2026

Our experts review 2025's AI breakthroughs and predict 2026 trends. AI hardware scarcity, open source wins, super agents and multimodal evolution discussed.

