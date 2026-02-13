Do AI agents still need humans? This week on Mixture of Experts, guest host Matt Kosinski from Security Intelligence is joined by Mihai Criveti, Martin Keen and Kush Varshney.
First, we unpack Google and DeepMind’s massive USD 200B AI infrastructure investment in India— “The Biggest AI Infrastructure Deal in History.” Is this about sovereignty, geography, or something else entirely? Next, Anthropic researcher Nicholas Carlini used Claude to build a fully operational 100,000-line C compiler autonomously. Our experts debate whether this is impressive or inevitable, and what it means for human developers. Then, a sobering reality check: 36% of AI agent skills contain security vulnerabilities. Finally, as IT leaders question AI ROI, we discuss the shift from “how” to “how much” and whether value-based pricing could change everything. All that and more on this week’s Mixture of Experts.
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
