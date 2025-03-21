What is AI TRiSM?

While numerous, separate frameworks focus specifically on AI trust, AI risk or AI security, they’re challenging to integrate and synchronize, according to researchers. This lack of coordination can result in fragmented AI management. It can also lead to knowledge gaps in the risks and security consequences stemming from AI implementation and AI practices.

The AI TRiSM framework, however, provides a unified approach. It brings together the important parts of different frameworks for more comprehensive management of AI technologies.

Supporters of AI TRiSM consider the framework important for mitigating risks and cyberthreats related to the advancement and increasing use of generative AI (gen AI), such as large language models (LLMs). Generative AI use can increase organizations’ attack surfaces, enable more sophisticated cyberattacks by hackers and raise novel ethical considerations. The benefits of AI TRiSM applications in areas like healthcare and finance include risk mitigation, enhanced measures for model monitoring, and safeguards against adversarial attacks and unauthorized access.3