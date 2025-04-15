Step 3. Set the environment variables

In the config.toml file, you will find the following blank credentials that must be filled in before attempting to deploy your agent. Your watsonx_apikey and watsonx_url were initialized in step 1 of this tutorial. Next, follow along with the simple form found on the Developer Access page to select your deployment space or create a new one. There, you can retrieve your space_id needed to connect our agent to the watsonx.ai deployment. Lastly, your model_id is set to the IBM Granite 3.2 model.

[deployment] watsonx_apikey = "" watsonx_url = "" # should follow the format: `https://{REGION}.ml.cloud.ibm.com` space_id = "" # found in the "Manage" tab of your Deployment or in the Developer Access page here: https://dataplatform.cloud.ibm.com/developer-access [deployment.custom] # during creation of deployment additional parameters can be provided inside `CUSTOM` object for further referencing # please refer to the API docs: https://cloud.ibm.com/apidocs/machine-learning-cp#deployments-create model_id = "ibm/granite-3-2-8b-instruct" thread_id = "thread-1" # More info here: https://langchain-ai.github.io/langgraph/how-tos/persistence/

Step 4. Upload your data to IBM Cloud Object Storage

Our agent requires a data source to provide up-to-date information and add new data. We will store our data file in IBM Cloud® Object Storage.

1.First, log in to IBM Cloud. Then, create a new project.

2.In the left-side menu, select Resource list. Using the Create resource button, create a new Cloud Object Storage instance or simply use this link.

3.Open your newly created IBM Cloud Storage Instance, create a new bucket. For this tutorial, you can select the Smart Tier which is the free tier. When directed, upload your file. For the sample file, refer to the tickets.csv file in the GitHub repository linked in step 2.

Step 5. Establish your data connection

To provide the ReAct agent with IT ticket management functionality, we must connect to our data source in IBM Cloud Object Storage. For this step, we can use the ibm_boto3 library.

In tools.py , the COS_ENDPOINT , COS_INSTANCE_CRN , BUCKET_NAME and CSV_FILE_NAME must be filled in with the appropriate information using the bucket details found in your Cloud Object Storage instance under the Configuration tab.

COS_ENDPOINT = "" #find in your COS bucket configuration COS_INSTANCE_CRN = "" #find in your COS bucket configuration BUCKET_NAME = "" #find in your COS bucket configuration CSV_FILE_NAME = "filename.csv" #you can use the provided tickets.csv sample file cos = ibm_boto3.client( "s3", ibm_api_key_id=dep_config["watsonx_apikey"], ibm_service_instance_id=COS_INSTANCE_CRN, config=Config(signature_version="oauth"), endpoint_url=COS_ENDPOINT, )

Step 6. Create your custom tools

Our agent will be able to both read and write data in our file. First, let's create the tool to read data using the LangChain @tool decorator.

We have added this find_tickets tool to the tools.py file. This tool retrieves the data object from Cloud Object Storage and returns it as a Pandas dataframe. Otherwise, an exception is thrown.

@tool def find_tickets(): """Returns a list of of all tickets.""" try: response = cos.get_object(Bucket=BUCKET_NAME, Key=CSV_FILE_NAME) csv_data = pd.read_csv(response['Body']) print("Ticket file loaded successfully:") return csv_data except Exception as e: print(f"Error loading file from COS: {e}") return None

Next, we have added the create_ticket tool.

@tool def create_ticket(issue: str, urgency:str): """Creates a tickets for a customer issue. Request a detailed explanation of the customer issue and urgency level before creating a ticket. Args: issue (str): A description of the issue. urgency (str): A category value for the level of urgency. Can be "low", "medium", or "high". Returns: The new ticket. """ try: # retrieve the existing item to reload the contents response = cos.get_object(Bucket=BUCKET_NAME, Key=CSV_FILE_NAME) existing_body_df = pd.read_csv(response['Body']) new_ticket = {"issue": issue, "date_added":datetime.now().strftime("%m-%d-%Y"), "urgency":urgency, "status":"open"} # Add a new row (i.e. ticket) using loc[] existing_body_df.loc[len(existing_body_df)] = new_ticket cos.put_object(Bucket=BUCKET_NAME, Key=CSV_FILE_NAME, Body=existing_body_df.to_json()) return "New ticket successfully created!" except Exception as e: print("Unable to create new ticket. Please try again.")

This tool takes in the description of the issue from the user and the urgency of the issue as its arguments. A new row is added to our file in COS with this information and thus, a new ticket is created. Otherwise, an exception is thrown.

One last tool we must add to our tools.py file is the get_todays_date tool which uses the datetime module to return today's date in MM-DD-YYYY format. This tool will be useful for accessing the current date, which the agent has no other way of retrieving because the LLM was not trained on this data.

@tool def get_todays_date(): """Returns today's date in MM-DD-YYYY format.""" date = datetime.now().strftime("%m-%d-%Y") return date

To grant our agent access to these tools, we have added them to the TOOLS list in the extensions module's init.py file. This list should be the contents of your init.py file in the src/langgraph_react_agent directory.

from .tools import ( find_tickets, get_todays_date, create_ticket ) TOOLS = [ find_tickets, get_todays_date, create_ticket ]

These tools are imported in the agent.py file and passed to the prebuilt LangGraph create_react_agent function serving as the agent executor. Other parameters include the large language model initialized by using the ChatWatsonx class which allows for tool calling on watsonx.ai, the memory saver and system prompt. Note, some prompts will behave better than others and so, some level of prompt engineering might be required depending on the LLM you choose.

Before deploying your agent, remember to complete all the necessary information in the config.toml file.

Step 7. Chat with your agent

There are three ways to chat with your agent.

Option 1. Query the agent locally

Run the script for local AI service execution.

poetry run python examples/execute_ai_service_locally.py

Option 2. Deploy the agent to the built-in chat interface in watsonx.ai

The final option is to access the agent in the Deployments space on watsonx.ai. To do this, select "Deployments" on the left-side menu. Then, select your deployment space, select the "Assets" tab, select your online ai_service asset, select the asset with the "wx-agent" tag once more and finally, open the "Preview" tab. Now, you can chat with the agent in the interactive chat interface. Each of these 3 options should result in a similar output.

Option 3. Deploy and chat with the agent in your IDE

To run the deployment script, initialize the deployment_id variable in the query_existing_deployment.py file.

The deployment_id of your deployment can be obtained by running the scripts/deploy.py file.

Next, run the deployment script.

poetry run python scripts/deploy.py

Then, run the script for querying the deployment.

poetry run python examples/query_existing_deployment.py

For the purposes of this tutorial, let's choose option 2 and query our deployed agent on watsonx.ai in the form of an agentic chatbot. Let's provide the agent with some prompts that would require the usage of tools. Upon following the steps listed in Option 3, you should see a chat interface on watsonx.ai. There, we can type our prompt.