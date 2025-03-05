What is ai agent evaluation?

Evaluating an AI agent requires a structured approach within a broader formal observability framework. Evaluation (or eval) methods differ widely, but the process typically involves the following steps:

1. Define evaluation goals and metrics

What’s the purpose of the agent? What are the expected outcomes? How is the AI used in real-world scenarios?

See “Common AI agent evaluation metrics” for some of the most popular metrics, which fall under the categories of performance, interaction and user experience, ethical and responsible AI, system and efficiency and task-specific metrics.

2. Collect data and prepare for testing

To evaluate the AI agent effectively, use representative evaluation datasets, including diverse inputs that are reflecting real-world scenarios and test scenarios that simulate real-time conditions. Annotated data represents a ground truth that AI models can be tested against.

Map out every potential step of an agent’s workflow, whether it’s calling an API, passing information to a second agent or making a decision. By breaking down the AI workflow into individual pieces, it’s easier to evaluate how the agent handles each step. Also consider the agent’s entire approach across the workflow, or in other words, the execution path the agent takes across solving a multi-step problem.

3. Conduct testing

Run the AI agent in different environments and track performance. Break down individual agent steps and evaluate each. For example, monitor the agent’s use of retrieval augmented generation (RAG) to retrieve information from an external database, or the response of an API call.

4. Analyze results

Compare results with predefined success criteria and identify areas of improvement. Assess tradeoffs by balancing performance with ethical considerations.

Did the agent pick the right tool? Did it call the correct function? Did it pass along the right information in the right context? Did it produce a factually correct response?

LLM-as-a-judge is an automated evaluation system that assesses the performance of AI agents by using predefined criteria and metrics. Instead of relying solely on human reviewers, an LLM-as-a-judge applies algorithms, heuristics or AI-based scoring models to evaluate an agent’s responses, decisions or actions.

5. Optimize and iterate

Developers can now tweak prompts, debug algorithms, streamline logic or configure agentic architectures based on evaluation results. For example, customer support use cases can be improved by accelerating response generation and task completion times. System efficiency can be optimized for scalability and resource usage.