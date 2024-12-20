What is ground truth?

20 December 2024

Tom Krantz

Alexandra Jonker

What is ground truth?

Ground truth or ground truth data, refers to verified, true data used for training, validating and testing artificial intelligence (AI) models.
 

In the field of data science, ground truth data represents the gold standard of accurate data. It enables data scientists to evaluate model performance by comparing outputs to the “correct answer” (data based on real-world observations). This validates that machine learning (ML) models produce accurate results that reflect reality.

Ground truth data is especially important to supervised learning, a subcategory of ML that uses labeled datasets to train algorithms to classify data (classifiers) or predict outcomes accurately.

Data labeling or data annotation is foundational to ground truth data collection. Without accurate labels or annotations, data cannot be considered a benchmark for real-world truth.

3D design of balls rolling on a track

Why is ground truth data important?

Ground truth data is the bedrock of supervised machine learning, which relies on high-quality, labeled datasets. Supervised ML models are used to build and advance many of today’s AI applications. For example, supervised ML models are behind image and object recognition, predictive analytics, customer sentiment analysis and spam detection.

Ground truth data provides the accurately labeled, verified information needed to train supervised ML models, validate their performance and test their ability to generalize (or make accurate predictions based on new data). By acting as the "correct answer" in comparison to model predictions, ground truth helps ensure that AI systems learn the right patterns and perform reliably in real-world scenarios.

For instance, imagine a picture of a cat. The training dataset for this image might include labels for the cat’s body, ears, eyes and whiskers, classifications all the way down to the pixel-level. These annotations teach machine learning algorithms how to identify similar features within new image data.

The accuracy of these training set labels is critical. If the annotations are incorrect or inconsistent (such as labeling dog paws instead of cat paws), the model fails to learn the correct patterns. This can lead to false predictions.

A cat with dog paws might seem innocuous. However, the stakes of false predictions are higher in areas including healthcare and climate change mitigation, where real-time accuracy is paramount.  

Ground truth throughout the ML lifecycle

Ground truth is essential to the supervised machine learning (ML) lifecycle, including the model training, validation and testing phases.

  • Training: During the training phase, ground truth data provides the correct answers for the model to learn from. Data labeling accuracy is crucial: if the ground truth data is wrong or inconsistent, the model learns incorrect patterns and struggles to make accurate predictions.

  • Validation: When the model is trained, it is evaluated on how well it has learned from the ground truth data. This is done through validation, where the model's predictions are compared against a different sample of the ground truth data. The model can be adjusted and fine-tuned at this stage.

  • Testing: After the model has been trained and validated, testing with a new ground truth dataset helps to ensure that it performs well on new, unseen data (generalization). This is where the model's effectiveness in real-world scenarios is truly assessed. Metrics such as accuracy, precision and recall evaluate the model’s performance and highlight areas for improvement.

Ground truth in different ML tasks

Ground truth serves as the foundation for several supervised learning tasks, including classification, regression and segmentation. Whether a model is learning to categorize data, predict numerical outcomes or identify objects in images, ground truth provides the benchmark for accurate predictions. These tasks have wide-ranging real-world use cases where the accuracy of ground truth data is crucial for success.

Classification

In classification tasks, ground truth data provides the correct labels for each input, helping the model categorize data into predefined classes. For example, in binary classification, a model distinguishes between two categories (such as true or false). Multiclass classification is a bit more complex: the model assigns data to one of several classes that it must choose.  

Consider the healthcare industry. AI platforms often use multiclass classification to analyze medical images such as CT scans and MRIs to aid in diagnosis.

Broadly speaking, an AI application can look at an X-ray of an arm and categorize it into one of four classes: broken, fractured, sprained or healthy. If the ground truth data is flawed, it can lead to incorrect predictions, potentially resulting in misdiagnoses or delayed treatments.

Regression

Regression tasks focus on predicting continuous values. Ground truth data represents the actual numerical outcomes that the model seeks to predict. For example, a linear regression model can forecast house prices based on factors such as square footage, number of rooms and location.

In climate change mitigation, AI models use satellite imagery and remote sensing data to monitor environmental changes including temperature shifts or deforestation.

Ground truth data in this case includes verified records of historical weather data or known temperature measurements. This ground truth data helps ensure the AI model's predictions are accurate and can inform critical policy and climate action decisions.

Segmentation

Segmentation tasks involve breaking down an image or dataset into distinct regions or objects. Ground truth data in segmentation is often defined at a pixel-level to identify boundaries or regions within an image.

For example, in autonomous vehicle development, ground truth labels are used to train models to detect and differentiate between pedestrians, vehicles and road signs in real-world environments and act accordingly. If ground truth labels are incorrect or inconsistent, the model might misidentify objects, posing serious safety risks on the road.

Common challenges in establishing ground truth

There are several challenges to establishing high-quality ground truth data, including:

  • Inconsistent data labeling: Data scientists often encounter variability in datasets, which can lead to inconsistencies that affect model behavior. Even minor labeling mistakes in attributions and citations can compound, resulting in model prediction errors.

  • Subjectivity and ambiguity: Many data labeling tasks require human judgment, which can be subjective. For instance, in tasks such as sentiment analysis, different annotators might interpret the data differently, leading to inconsistencies in the ground truth.

  • Complexity of data: Large, diverse datasets—common in fields such as natural language processing (NLP) or generative artificial intelligence (gen AI)—can be more difficult to annotate accurately. The complexity of the data, with multiple possible labels and contextual nuances, can make it more difficult to establish a consistent ground truth.

  • Skewed and biased data: Ground truth data might not always be fully representative of real-world scenarios, especially if the labeled dataset is incomplete or unbalanced. This can result in biased models.

  • Scalability and cost: Labeling large datasets, particularly those requiring expert knowledge and direct observation (such as medical images), is both time-consuming and costly. Scaling data labeling efforts to meet the demands of modern AI systems often requires automation or crowdsourcing, but these approaches can still introduce errors or inconsistencies.

Strategies to establish high-quality ground truth data

There are several strategies and methodologies that organizations can use to establish and optimize high-quality ground truth data, including:

  • Defining the objective and data requirements: Clearly defining model goals helps companies determine the types of data and labels required so the data collection process aligns with the model’s intended use. This alignment is especially important in areas such as computer vision in which ML and neural networks teach systems to derive meaningful information from visual inputs.

  • Developing a comprehensive labeling strategy: Organizations can create standardized guidelines for labeling ground truth data to help ensure consistency and accuracy across the dataset. A well-defined labeling schema might guide how to annotate various data formats and keep annotations uniform during model development.

  • Using human and machine collaboration: Machine learning tools including Amazon SageMaker Ground Truth or IBM Watson® Natural Language Understanding can amplify the expertise of human annotators. For example, Amazon SageMaker Ground Truth provides a data labeling service that facilitates the creation of high-quality training datasets through automated labeling and human review processes.

  • Verifying data consistency: Teams can monitor labeled data for consistency by implementing quality assurance processes, such as interannotator agreements (IAA). An IAA is a statistical metric that measures the level of consistency between different annotators when labeling the same data.

  • Addressing bias: Data scientists should be aware of and try to avoid potential biases in their ground truth datasets. They can employ several techniques, including ensuring diverse data collection practices by using multiple, diverse annotators for each data point, cross-referencing data with external sources or by using data augmentation strategies for underrepresented groups.

  • Updating ground truth data: Ground truth data is a dynamic asset. Organizations can confirm their model’s predictions against new data and update the labeled dataset as real-world conditions evolve. Satellite imagery, remote sensing data and climate change models are all examples of datasets that require continuous calibration to maintain accuracy over time.
