What is Amazon SageMaker?

Created by Amazon Web Services (AWS), SageMaker automates many of the labor-intensive tasks involved in each stage of ML deployment, reducing the complexity of workflows and accelerating the overall machine learning lifecycle. This can lead to faster iterations, improved accuracy and, ultimately, greater business value from machine learning initiatives.

SageMaker offers a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) and ML tools. For instance, Autopilot enables AI models to be trained on specific datasets and ranks each algorithm by accuracy, while Data Wrangler speeds up data preparation, making the initial stages of developing ML models more efficient.

SageMaker also includes several application programming interfaces (APIs). These APIs allow data scientists and developers to create production-ready ML solutions without the complexities of infrastructure management.