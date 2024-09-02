AWS EC2 instance types: Challenges and best practices for hosting your applications in AWS

Now that you understand the most common challenges of choosing the best EC2 instance, here are some of the best practices we encourage our clients and partners to follow.

1. Understand Your Workload

The first and most important step in selecting the right EC2 instance type is to understand your workload. Every application has different requirements in terms of CPU, memory, network, and storage, and it is essential to know what your application needs to run smoothly.

For example, if you are running a database application, you may need a large amount of RAM to handle queries efficiently. On the other hand, if you are running a compute-intensive application, you may need a high-performance CPU.

To get a better understanding of your workload, you can use tools like AWS CloudWatch or third-party monitoring solutions to gather data on resource utilization. This data can then be used to determine the optimal instance type for your application.

2. Consider the CPU

The CPU is one of the most critical components of an EC2 instance, as it determines the instance’s processing power. If your application requires high CPU performance, you should look for an instance type that has a higher CPU count and clock speed.

AWS offers a variety of CPU-optimized instance types (link resides outside ibm.com), such as the C5, M5, and R5 families, that are designed for high-performance computing workloads. These instances feature the latest generation custom-built AWS Graviton3 (link resides outside ibm.com) processors (significant upgrades to the Graviton2) and are optimized for applications that require high CPU utilization. However, if your application does not require high CPU performance, you can opt for a cheaper instance type with no GPU and a lower CPU count, such as the T3 family.

3. Consider the Memory

Memory is another critical component of an EC2 instance, as it determines how much data the instance can process at a time. If your application requires a lot of memory, you should look for an instance type that has a larger memory capacity.

However, if your application does not require a lot of memory, you can opt for a cheaper instance type that has a smaller memory capacity, such as the T3 family.

AWS offers a variety of memory-optimized instance types (link resides outside ibm.com), such as the X1, R4, and z1d families, that are designed for memory-intensive workloads. These instances feature large amounts of memory and are optimized for applications that require high memory utilization, such as in-memory databases.

4. Consider the Network

The network is another critical component of an EC2 instance, as it determines how fast data can be transferred to and from the instance. If your application requires high network performance, you should look for an instance type that has a higher network bandwidth.

AWS offers a variety of network-optimized instance types, such as the C5n and the high-performance compute HPC families, that are designed for network-intensive workloads. These instances feature high-speed network interfaces and are optimized for applications that require high network utilization.

However, if your application does not require high network performance, you can opt for a cheaper instance type that has a lower network bandwidth, such as the T3 family.

5. Consider the Storage

Storage is the final critical component of an EC2 instance, as it determines how much data can be stored on the instance. If your application requires a lot of storage, you should look for an instance type that has a larger storage capacity (Elastic Block Store, or EBS). However, proceed with caution—storage is also among the most costly cloud resources and can easily generate unnecessary spend through idle and unattached EBS volumes.

AWS offers a variety of storage-optimized instance types, such as the I3 and D2 families, that are designed for storage-intensive workloads. These instances feature large amounts of SSD storage and local storage and are optimized for applications that require high IOPS throughput.

However, if your application does not require a lot of storage, you can opt for a cheaper instance type that has a smaller HDD-based storage capacity, such as the T3 family.

6. Consider the Pricing Model

AWS offers several pricing models for EC2 instances, including On-Demand, Reserved Instances, and Spot Instances. Each model has its own advantages and disadvantages, and it is essential to choose the one that best fits your workload and budget.

On-Demand instances are priced by the hour and do not require any upfront commitment. They are best suited for workloads that have variable demand or short-term projects.

Reserved Instances provide a significant discount on the hourly rate in exchange for a one-time upfront payment. They are best suited for workloads that have predictable usage and require long-term commitment.

Spot Instances allow you to bid on unused EC2 capacity and can provide significant cost savings. However, they are best suited for workloads that can handle interruptions and have flexible start and end times.

7. Test and Optimize

Once you have selected an EC2 instance type, it is essential to test and optimize your application to ensure that it is running efficiently. You can use tools like AWS CloudWatch or IBM Instana to monitor your application’s performance and identify any bottlenecks or areas for improvement.