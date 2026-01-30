AI agents operate within defined goals and constraints set by the organization. These abilities allow them to respond to change faster than systems that rely on human intervention.

AI is already widely used for supply chain optimization and analytics across operations. In fact, organizations with higher investment in AI-driven supply chain operations reported revenue growth 61% greater than their peers.1 These systems increasingly include generative AI capabilities, such as large language models (LLMs), which allow users to interact with data and systems through natural language.

Unlike traditional AI or rule-based automation built on static algorithms, AI agents operate with a degree of autonomy—or “agency.” They can perceive incoming data, reason about possible actions and act in context rather than following fixed instructions. This capability is driving broader adoption, with Gartner predicting that by 2028, 33% of enterprise software applications will include agentic AI, up from less than 1% in 2024.2