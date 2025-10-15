AI first appeared in product design in the 1990s, when it was used in computer-aided design (CAD) systems that created real-world simulations for users to test products. In the 2000s and 2010s, as AI applications increased, machine learning algorithms were deployed to improve aspects of product design like data analysis, predictive maintenance and real-time monitoring of manufacturing systems.

Most recently, AI has been leveraged in generative design, an iterative design process where AI systems create multiple design options for engineers to review based on predefined parameters. Generative design helps product managers and designers optimize their design ideas faster. It also helps identify solutions to design problems that are potentially more efficient and less costly than what they could conceive of alone.