ChatGPT distinguished itself as the first publicly accessible GenAI-powered virtual chatbot. Now, enterprises can adopt the foundational principles of this technology and apply them within their operations, further enriched by contextualization and security. With IBM watsonx™ Assistant, companies can build large language models and train them using proprietary information, all while helping to ensure the security of their data.

Conversational AI solutions can have several product applications that drive revenue and improve customer experience. For instance, an intelligent chatbot can address common customer concerns regarding bill explanations. When customers seek explanations for their bills, a GenAI-powered chatbot can provide them with detailed explanations, including transaction logs for usage and overage charges.

It can also provide new product packages or contract terms that align with a customer’s past usage needs, identifying new revenue opportunities and improving customer satisfaction. Businesses that use IBM watsonx Assistant can expect to see a 30% reduction in customer support costs and a 20% increase in customer satisfaction.