What is a model-based reflex agent?

A reasoning component makes decisions based on the data in the internal model. The agent’s reasoning is often rule-based, such as with the condition-action rule that uses predefined rules that tell the agent how to act.
The condition-action rule establishes a series of if-then statements that tell an agent what to do in a specific situation. For example, with a self-driving car, a condition-action rule might tell the agent to brake when an obstacle is detected in front of the autonomous vehicle. Or if the agent is controlling a smart home, it might turn on the air conditioning when the thermostat registers a specified temperature.
Other reasoning components use the state-action model, which outlines a system’s possible states and any actions or events that might cause it to move between those states. In healthcare, state-action models can predict how a patient’s condition might improve or worsen with possible treatments.