What is a model-based reflex agent?

The difference between model-based reflex agents and simple reflex agents is that while both types of AI agents can use AI agent perception to react to changing environments in real time, model-based reflex agents have a persistent memory of their environment. Simple reflex agents are a less complex form of agentic AI that make decisions based solely on the environment’s current state.

With only their current perception available, simple reflex agents are limited in terms of informed decision-making: they cannot recall previous information nor anticipate how their environment will change, either as a result of their own actions or other external factors.

Unlike simple reflex agents, model-based reflex agents maintain a symbolic internal state that records past perceptions and inferred environmental facts. The internal model allows them to handle partially observable or dynamic environments more effectively. These agents can predict how actions might cause their environment to change, enabling adaptive decision-making processes.