How to build an AI agent

LLM-driven agents can not only understand the intent of user inputs, but also discern actions to be taken in response and generate outputs that make them happen.

On the most fundamental level, a generative AI agent is just an LLM operating in an environment in which its natural language processing (NLP) ability is used to output text that can function as the input to external tools and data sources to which it has been connected. For example, the LLM driving an agent might output a SQL query to extract information from a company database, or a structured JSON object to make an API call that triggers a specific action in an external application.

Those LLM outputs are not actions themselves: they simply trigger actions upon being sent to those external tools. If the LLM is provided a clear set of logic regarding which actions it should trigger in response to certain feedback from its environment, it can autonomously plan and perform tasks in a manner more dynamic than older, explicit rules-based systems like robotic process automation (RPA).

One way to set up that agentic architecture—to connect an LLM to the APIs for external tool calls and data sources, establish the logic for what outputs it should generate and when, and so on—is to code it from scratch in any common programming language, such as Python or Javascript. This allows for the greatest degree of control, customization and transparency, but also requires the most manual work and technical knowledge.

As an alternative, there exist many services designed to expedite the process of building and deploying your own AI agents. AI agent frameworks streamline the coding process through predefined building blocks while AI agent platforms provide an end-to-end solution for building and deploying agents. The optimal choice for your first agent will depend on your skill and experience level, as well as the nature of your intended use cases.

In any case and at any skill level, the process of building your own AI agent should begin the same way: by carefully defining your AI agent’s purpose and identifying the tools and information needed to achieve that purpose.