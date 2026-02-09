Here, we can enable or disable MCP globally or per-server and manage tools (for example, auto-approval, deletion or restart). We can also explore community servers through the Bob Marketplace or build our own with the MCP SDK.

If you chose to install a server from the Bob Marketplace, you will notice that the configurations can be set at two levels: global (stored in mcp_settings.json and applied across all workspaces) or project-specific (stored in .Bob/mcp.json within your project root, making it easy to share with teams through version control).

Project-level settings override global ones, giving you flexibility to tailor MCP behavior for different use cases. To manage these configurations, you can edit JSON files directly through Bob’s settings menu, where you define server details like commands, environment variables and auto-approved tools. In this tutorial, we will use the SDK.

3. Ensure that the Enable MCP Server Creation setting is active to create custom MCP servers with Bob.

4. If you have a preferred directory to set up your project, you can open it within the IDE yourself or have Bob do it for you in the chat window.