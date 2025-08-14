What is AgentOps?

There is no universally agreed upon means of conducting AgentOps, with multiple tools and approaches available. (Indeed, even the much more established precursor term, DevOps, means slightly different things to different people). In June, at the IBM Think conference, IBM Research unveiled its own approach to AgentOps, specifying three core focus areas it believes are crucial to support observability with enterprise agentic AI use cases.
First, IBM Research built its AgentOps solution on top of OpenTelemetry (OTEL) standards, an open-source software development kit (SDK), allowing both automatic and manual instrumentations across various agentic frameworks. Second, it built an open analytics platform atop OTEL, giving users a high level of resolution when peering under the hood at their agents’ behavior. The platform is extensible, meaning new metrics can easily be added. And third, these analytics are themselves powered by AI, enabling unique perspectives including multi-trace workflow views and trajectory explorations.
IBM Research used its AgentOps approach to assist the building of several IBM automation products, including Instana, Concert and Apptio. As IBM has brought its own agentic solutions to market, aspects of AgentOps have become features in the watsonx.ai developer studio and watsonx.governance toolkit for scaling trusted AI.
There are many approaches to AgentOps however, and the field is quickly evolving to meet the needs of an industry adopting agentic workflows at a dizzying speed.