Artificial intelligence (AI) has transformed the way machines interact with the world, enabling them to perceive, reason and act intelligently. At the core of many AI systems are intelligent agents, autonomous entities that make decisions and perform tasks based on their environment.



These agents can range from simple rule-based systems to advanced learning systems powered by large language models (LLMs) that adapt and improve over time.

AI agents are classified based on their level of intelligence, decision-making processes and how they interact with their surroundings to reach wanted outcomes. Some agents operate purely on predefined rules, while others use learning algorithms to refine their behavior.

There are 5 main types of AI agents: simple reflex agents, model-based reflex agents, goal-based agents, utility-based agents and learning agents. Each type has distinct strengths and applications, ranging from basic automated systems to highly adaptable AI models.



All 5 types can be deployed together as part of a multi-agent system, with each agent specializing in handling the part of the task for which they are best suited.