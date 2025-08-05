In this agentic AI architecture, the agents work together sequentially to achieve the goal. Here is how the generative AI system is organized:

Planner agent: Creates the initial high-level plan, once in the beginning of the workflow. For example, if a user asks, “What are comparable open source projects to the ones my team is using?” then, the agent will put together a step-by-step plan that might look something like this: “1. Search team documents for open source technologies. 2. Search the web for similar open source projects to the ones found in step 1.” If any of these steps fail or provide insufficient results, the steps can be later adapted by the reflection agent.

Research Aasistant: The research assistant is the workhorse of the system. It takes in and executes instructions such as “Search team documents for open source technologies.” For step 1 of the plan, it uses the initial instruction from the planner agent. For subsequent steps, it also receives curated context from the outcomes of previous steps.

For example, if asked to “Search the web for similar open source projects,” it will also receive the output from the previous document search step. Depending on the instruction, the research assistant can use tools like web search or document search, or both, to fulfill its task.

Step critic: The step critic is responsible for deciding whether the output of the previous step satisfactorily fulfilled the instruction it was given. It receives two pieces of information: the single-step instruction that was just executed and the output of that instruction. Having a step critic weigh in on the conversation brings clarity around whether the goal was achieved, which is needed for the planning of the next step.

Goal judge: The goal judge determines whether the ultimate objective has been met, based on all of the requirements of the provided goal, the plans drafted to achieve it, and the information gathered so far. The output of the judge is either "YES" or "NOT YET" followed by a brief explanation that is no longer than one or two sentences.

Reflection agent: The reflection agent is our executive decision-maker. It decides what step to take next, whether that is encroaching onto the next planned step, pivoting course to make up for mishaps or confirming that the goal has been completed. Like a real-life CEO, it performs its best decision-making when it has a clear goal in mind and is presented with concise findings on the progress that has or has not been made to reach that goal. The output of the reflection agent is either the next step to take or the instructions to terminate if the goal has been reached. We present the reflection agent with the following items:

The goal

The original plan

The last step that was executed

The result of the last step indicating success or failure

A concise sequence of previously executed instructions (just the instructions, not their output)

Presenting these items in a structured format makes it clear to our decision maker what has been done so that it can decide what needs to happen next.

Report Generator: Once the goal is achieved, the Report Generator synthesizes all findings into a cohesive output that directly answers the original query. While each step in the process generates targeted outputs, the Report Generator ties everything together into a final report.