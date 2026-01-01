Enhance AI agent observability with Langfuse powered by watsonx Orchestrate

By Jobit Varughese

As the number of AI agents built grows daily, enterprises are exploring autonomous systems to support decision-making and operational workflows. At the same time, organizations often express concerns about explainability, governance and production readiness, especially in multi-agent systems that rely on large language models (LLMs) for reasoning. It is a challenge to use agents in business settings that provide responses without a clear explanation or that exhibit inconsistent behavior.

These challenges can be addressed by using IBM® watsonx Orchestrate® that provides a structured platform, which supports self-hosting, tool-based reasoning, API calls and enterprise-grade control without requiring custom orchestration code.

In this tutorial, you will learn how to create an AI agent in watsonx Orchestrate with the watsonx Orchestrate Agent Development Kit (ADK). In LangChain or LangGraph-based AI systems, developers frequently handle retries, state handling and async execution manually. Watsonx Orchestrate ADK makes this process easier by integrated lifecycle management that allows consistent, enterprise-ready agent deployments.

You will use Python to create the risk evaluation logic, define agent behavior, and incorporate Langfuse to monitor and enhance agent behavior with real execution traces. You can find this tutorial on GitHub as well.

What is Langfuse?

Langfuse is an open source LLM observability platform built on OpenTelemetry for monitoring LLM applications and agents. It uses telemetry (traces, metrics and logs) to monitor traces of agent executions, including LLM calls, tool calls, token usage, metadata and latency at a per-request and per-session level. 

It enables developers to gain deep insights into how agents perform in real-world scenarios, pinpoint the root causes of incorrect outputs and systematically optimize agent behavior for greater reliability and efficiency.

Use case overview: Vendor risk intelligence

The goal of this tutorial is to build an AI agent for enterprise governance that evaluates vendor risk through deterministic, rule-based analysis. We created a synthetic dataset of vendors with financial ratings, security certifications and incident history. The agent processes this data and classifies vendors into specific risk tiers (low, medium or high) while providing justifications for its decisions.

It also supports interactive follow-ups allowing users to compare vendors or simulate how changing data points would impact a risk score, ensuring the high level of auditability required for corporate compliance.

Prerequisites

To complete this tutorial, you need:

  • Python 3.11 or later installed on your system.

  • A watsonx Orchestrate account. For this tutorial, a trial account is sufficient. You can use IBM Cloud to create a free 30-day trial when you don’t have an account.

  • A watsonx Orchestrate API key from the Orchestrate user interface (UI).

  • A watsonx Orchestrate ADK installed on your system.

Steps

Step 1: Sign in to watsonx Orchestrate

Sign in to watsonx Orchestrate through IBM Cloud and open the watsonx Orchestrate UI. Go to API details after opening Settings from the profile menu. Create a new API key, copy it and save it safely. During local development, the watsonx Orchestrate ADK is authenticated with this API key. Watsonx Orchestrate acts like a local SDK (Software Development Kit) for building and testing agent logic.

screenshot

Step 2: Set up a local development environment

In this step, create a local development environment. Throughout this tutorial, you will run a local development server, import tools, set up environments and create agents through the orchestrated command-line interface (CLI) provided by the ADK in Powershell. Start by navigating to the directory where you want to build your project. Then, create a new Python virtual environment:

python -m venv .venv

An isolated Python environment is created in a .venv folder. Using a virtual environment ensures that all dependencies for this tutorial are separated from Python installation in your entire system.

Then, activate the virtual environment. Your operating system determines which activation command to use.

On Windows:

.\.venv\Scripts\activate

macOS and Linux:

source ./.venv/bin/activate

Once activated, your terminal prompt will display .venv at the beginning to show that you are working in a virtual environment.

Step 3: Install watsonx Orchestrate ADK

With the virtual environment active, install the watsonx Orchestrate ADK on your local machine. To use the ADK, connect it to your existing watsonx Orchestrate environment. Run the following command in PowerShell:

pip install --upgrade ibm-watsonx-orchestrate

You can follow the next steps of ADK installation by following the steps in the official installation document.

Note: This tutorial runs the watsonx Orchestrate Developer Edition runtime locally, and connects it to the watsonx Orchestrate SaaS instance with the credentials.

To execute this method, create a file called .env at the project folder’s root and add the following values:

WO_DEVELOPER_EDITION_SOURCE=orchestrate

WO_INSTANCE=<your_watsonx_orchestrate_instance_url>

WO_API_KEY=<your_watsonx_orchestrate_api_key>

This .env file is required to run the server. In the next steps, you will start it with the command orchestrate server start -e .env -l.

Step 4: Configure the watsonx Orchestrate environment in the ADK

Next, you need to set up your ADK with a valid watsonx Orchestrate API key to connect your local environment to watsonx Orchestrate.

Note: The watsonx Orchestrate ADK is compatible with multiple environment types, including IBM Cloud, AWS and on-premises deployments. In this tutorial, we use the on-prem environment and authenticate with an API key through the ADK CLI. The ADK securely manages credentials internally, so no manual environment variable configuration is implemented for this setup.

From your project directory (with the virtual environment activated), run the following command to add your watsonx Orchestrate environment:

orchestrate env add -n onprem-env -u <service-instance-url>

Here, service-instance-url is your watsonx Orchestrate instance URL. You can find this information in the same API details tab in Settings in watsonx Orchestrate UI.

Next, activate the environment that you added:

orchestrate env activate onprem-env

Now, when prompted, enter the watsonx Orchestrate key obtained in step 1. When the environment has been activated, any subsequent commands related to the ADK, such as importing agents, tools or running the server, will be executed in the watsonx Orchestrate environment.

Note: If you want to run everything locally with the Developer Edition, you can activate the default local environment through:

orchestrate env activate local

This switches your ADK to the built-in local Orchestrate environment, which is useful for local testing.

Step 5: Initialize the local watsonx Orchestrate project

In this step, you will create the agent framework template that contains your Vendor Risk Intelligence Agent’s definition, tools and source code. Then, create the folder structure required for local ADK-based development:

── adk-project(vendor-risk-intel)/
── agents/
── tools/
── src/

 

You can add the command given here to create the structure of the agent:

mkdir -p adk-project\(vendor-risk-intel\)/{agents,src,tools}

Each folder has a specific purpose:

The agents folder contains the YAML file with the instructions, reasoning rules and configuration of the agent model. It determines how the system answers user questions. The tools folder holds a YAML file that describes the tool provided to the agent. The src folder contains the Python implementation for custom tools and business logic.

Step 6: Start the watsonx Orchestrate server

Start the watsonx Orchestrate server so that it can receive and store your imports before importing tools and agents. Run this command from the project folder’s root:

orchestrate server start -e .env -l

Step 7: Configure Langfuse observability (SaaS)

The next step is agent observability where you analyze how the agent behaves at runtime such as which tools are called, latency, and where errors occur. For this purpose, activate Langfuse observability in the watsonx Orchestrate ADK environment.

In this tutorial, the Langfuse SaaS version is used, which allows you to capture traces without running Langfuse locally.

Make sure that the watsonx Orchestrate server is running (step 6) before configuring Langfuse.

Next, create a Langfuse account at https://cloud.langfuse.com. After signing in, create a new organization and project. From the project settings, copy your project ID, your public key, your secret key and your host URL.

Now set up Langfuse in the watsonx Orchestrate ADK with the command shown after this section and replace the placeholders with your copied values:

orchestrate settings observability langfuse configure `
    --url “<LANGFUSE_HOSTNAME>/api/public/otel” `
    --api-key “<LANGFUSE_SECRET_KEY>“ `
    --health-uri “https://cloud.langfuse.com” `
    --config-json “{\”public_key\”:\”<LANGFUSE_PUBLIC_KEY>\”}” `
    --project-id “<LANGFUSE_PROJECT_ID>“

Once this command has finished successfully, the Langfuse module will be fully integrated into the watsonx Orchestrate environment. At this stage, all interactions with the agents are automatically recorded on the Langfuse module.

Now that the server is running, you can test the agent.

Step 8: Define the Vendor Risk Intelligence Agent

The next step is to define the Vendor Risk Intelligence Agent. Agents in watsonx Orchestrate ADK are declared with YAML files that describe the agent’s goal, reasoning limitations, model configuration and permitted tools.

Inside the agents directory, create a file named vendor-risk-agent.yaml. This file is the agent’s prompt management layer that guarantees all answers are based on deterministic reasoning as opposed to free-form inference.

The agent definition used in this tutorial is shown next. Copy and paste the following agent definition into your agents/vendor-risk-agent.yaml file. Save the file afterward.

spec_version: v1
kind: native
name: Vendor_Risk_Intelligence_Agent
description: Produces precise risk assessments using verified vendor profiles.
instructions: |
    You are a Vendor Risk Auditor.
    You MUST answer ALL questions by:
    1. Calling the Python tool `evaluate_all_vendor_risks`
    2. Reasoning strictly from the returned structured data
    3. Explaining answers using rules, signals, and outcomes from the tool
    4. Call evaluate_all_vendor_risks exactly once per question
    5. For definition questions, quote rules directly from the tool output
    NEVER infer meanings of financial ratings.
    NEVER guess intent.
    NEVER answer without tool evidence.
    Question handling rules:
    - Definition questions (e.g. “Does B+ mean High risk?”):
      → Explain the rule from the tool’s `rules` section.
    - Why questions (e.g. “Why is DataSecure Ltd High risk?”):
      → Cite strong and weak signals for that vendor.
    - Comparison questions (e.g. “Why is A Medium but B High?”):
      → Compare signal counts and types.
    - Policy questions (e.g. “What causes High risk?”):
      → Quote the tool’s rules exactly.
    - If the tool does not support a claim:
      → Say so explicitly.
    Use deterministic language only.
    Do not use speculative words like “might”, “could”, or “appears”.

llm: watsonx/meta-llama/llama-3-2-90b-vision-instruct
style: react
tools:
    - evaluate_all_vendor_risks

 

This configuration ensures that the agent behaves predictably across what, why, how and comparison questions. The system prevents hallucinations by forbidding assumptions about financial ratings or risk meanings unless the tool’s output explicitly defines them.

Step 9: Implement the vendor risk evaluation logic

In this step, implement the Python tool that performs the vendor risk assessment. In watsonx Orchestrate ADK, the custom business logic is implemented through Python tools that the agents start to get the results. Rather than relying on fine-tuning a model for domain-specific behavior, this tutorial demonstrates how deterministic, rule-based reasoning can be implemented through Python tools ensuring consistent outcomes.

Inside the src folder, create a file named main.py. This file contains the vendor dataset that we created, the risk evaluation rules and a Python tool named evaluate_all_vendor_risks that provides the logic to the agent.

The risk logic is rule-based. In terms of high‑risk signals, a company can receive a high-risk score because of its poor financial performance, security incidents in the past or regulatory inquiries. A company can receive a medium risk score because of the absence of certifications, single operational incidents or disruptions by weather conditions.

The evaluate_all_vendor_risks function is made as a watsonx Orchestrate tool, making it callable by the agent during execution. The tool returns structured output that includes the final risk level along with the exact reasons that caused the classification.

Note: The main.py file included in this tutorial is the final updated version of the vendor risk evaluation logic. The first sets of code caused erroneous behavior of agents, which were analyzed through Langfuse traces. You can find the Langfuse traces in the screenshots given in the later steps of this tutorial.

The complete implementation of main.py file used in this tutorial is given next. Copy and paste it into src/main.py. After that, save the file.

from ibm_watsonx_orchestrate.agent_builder.tools import tool

# =====================================================
# IN-MEMORY VENDOR DATA
# =====================================================


VENDORS = [
    {
        “name”: “CloudHostCo”,
        “financial_rating”: “A-“,
        “security_certifications”: [“ISO 27001”, “SOC2 Type II”],
        “past_incidents”: [{“type”: “Operational”, “year”: 2023}],
        “recent_news”: [“Minor service disruption in EU region”]
    },
    {
        “name”: “DataSecure Ltd”,
        “financial_rating”: “B”,
        “security_certifications”: [“SOC2 Type I”],
        “past_incidents”: [{“type”: “Security”, “year”: 2022}],
        “recent_news”: [“Suspicious login attempts on admin accounts”]
    },
    {
        “name”: “FinPay Solutions”,
        “financial_rating”: “A”,
        “security_certifications”: [“PCI-DSS”],
        “past_incidents”: [],
        “recent_news”: [“Regulatory inquiry about payment delays”]
    },
    {
        “name”: “GreenLogistics Corp”,
        “financial_rating”: “B+”,
        “security_certifications”: [“ISO 9001”],
        “past_incidents”: [{“type”: “Operational”, “year”: 2023}],
        “recent_news”: [“Weather-related disruptions in the UK”]
    }
]

REQUIRED_CERTS = {“ISO 27001”, “SOC2 Type II”, “PCI-DSS”}


# =====================================================
# RISK COMPUTATION (FIXED)
# =====================================================


def compute_vendor_risk(vendor: dict) -> dict:
    strong_signals = []
    weak_signals = []

    # ---------- Strong signals ----------

    # Financial risk ONLY for B or worse (NOT B+)
    if vendor[“financial_rating”] in {“B”, “B-“, “C”, “C-“, “D”}:
        strong_signals.append(“Weak financial rating”)

    # Security incident
    if any(i[“type”].lower() == “security” for i in vendor.get(“past_incidents”, [])):
        strong_signals.append(“Past security incident”)

    # Regulatory inquiry
    for news in vendor.get(“recent_news”, []):
        if “regulatory inquiry” in news.lower():
        strong_signals.append(“Regulatory inquiry”)
        break

    # ---------- Weak signals ----------

    # Missing key certifications
    certs = set(vendor.get(“security_certifications”, []))
    if not REQUIRED_CERTS.issubset(certs):
        weak_signals.append(“Missing key security certifications”)

    # Single operational incident
    incidents = vendor.get(“past_incidents”, [])
    if len(incidents) == 1 and incidents[0][“type”].lower() == “operational”:
        weak_signals.append(“Single operational incident”)

    # Weather-related disruptions are weak only
    for news in vendor.get(“recent_news”, []):
        if “weather” in news.lower():
        weak_signals.append(“Weather-related disruption”)
        break

    # ---------- Final decision ----------

    if len(strong_signals) >= 2:
        risk = “High”
    elif len(strong_signals) == 1 or len(weak_signals) >= 2:
        risk = “Medium”
    else:
        risk = “Low”

    return {
        “risk”: risk,
        “strong_signals”: strong_signals,
        “weak_signals”: weak_signals
    }

# =====================================================
# PYTHON TOOL
# =====================================================


@tool
def evaluate_all_vendor_risks() -> dict:
    “””
    Returns structured vendor risk assessments with explanations and rules.
    “””
    return {
        “rules”: {
            “financial_rating_rule”: “Only financial ratings of B or lower are treated as strong risk signals. B+ and above are not strong signals.”,
            “high_risk_rule”: “High risk requires two or more strong signals.”,
            “medium_risk_rule”: “Medium risk occurs with one strong signal or two or more weak signals.”,
            “weather_rule”: “Weather-related disruptions are always weak signals.”,
            “operational_rule”: “A single operational incident is a weak signal.”
        },
        “vendors”: {
            v[“name”]: {
                “financial_rating”: v[“financial_rating”],
                “risk”: compute_vendor_risk(v)[“risk”],
                “strong_signals”: compute_vendor_risk(v)[“strong_signals”],
                “weak_signals”: compute_vendor_risk(v)[“weak_signals”]
            }
            for v in VENDORS
        }
    }

 

Step 10: Import the Python tool and agent into watsonx Orchestrate

In this step, the tool and agent must be made available to watsonx Orchestrate. This process is done by importing these components into the activated ADK environment. Before running the import commands, make sure that you are inside the root folder of your project (the same folder that contains the agents, src and tools directories).

First, import the Python tool so that watsonx Orchestrate can register it as an executable capability. From the root of your project directory, run the following command:

orchestrate tools import --kind python --file src/main.py --package-root .

This command packages the Python code into a module, registers the evaluate_all_vendor_risks tool, and allows it to be called by agents.

orchestrate agents import -f agents/vendor-risk-agent.yaml

The Vendor Risk Intelligence Agent is then fully integrated with the Python tool in the watsonx Orchestrate environment.

Step 11: Test the agent and analyze its behavior with Langfuse

With the local watsonx Orchestrate server running and agent observability enabled, you can now test the agent and analyze its behavior in real time.

Start the chat interface by running the following command:

orchestrate chat start

Now open the watsonx Orchestrate chat UI in your browser. From the agent selector, choose Vendor_Risk_Intelligence_Agent and begin asking questions related to vendor risk.

watsonx Orchestrate UI screenshot - Vendor risk agent

To verify that the agent is responding correctly (and calling the Python tool deterministically), here are a few sample questions you can use for testing:

  1. Does B+ mean high risk?
  2. What risk is DataSecure Ltd?
  3. What are the criteria for medium risk?
  4. Which vendor has the weakest financial rating?
  5. If FinPay solutions experienced a security incident, how would its risk level change?
  6. Which vendors have experienced operational incidents? 
watsonx Orchestrate UI screenshot - Agent chat

As you interact with the agent, open the Langfuse dashboard in your browser. Each user query creates a new trace, includes a session_id and a user ID. These traces record the full execution path of the agent. By selecting a trace, you can analyze:

  • The complete input and output of the agent

  • The Python tool invocation

  • The structured data returned by the tool

  • The reasoning process followed to reach the final answer

  • Latency for each step in the process

  • Session-based conversation flow for multiple questions

Langfuse UI screenshot - homepage

This observability helps you to analyze the performance metrics that point out bottlenecks such as errors in assumption, incomplete rules or unexpected agent behavior.

Step 12: Refine agent behavior with Langfuse insights

After testing the agent, use Langfuse traces to identify incorrect responses. Langfuse shows each tool invocation, reasoning step and response latency, making it easy to understand why an answer was produced.

Langfuse UI screenshot - Observeability 1

In this use case, trace analysis revealed that some incorrect answers occurred when the agent inferred financial meanings or responded without explicitly citing rule-based evidence. To change this action, the agent instructions and corresponding Python code were modified to fix strict rule-based thinking with required tool action.

Langfuse UI screenshot- Observability 2

After reimporting the updated files, the agent was again tested. The new traces ensure that responses were firmly rooted in structured tool output, explanations were deterministic and responses to all descriptive questions were correct.

This observation and refinement process shows how Langfuse helps safe and sound development of agents based on user feedback.

Conclusion

This tutorial has walked you through the creation of a structured and trustworthy AI agent with watsonx Orchestrate that is developed for the creation of enterprise grade agents. With the integration of simple rule-based Python logic and clear agent instructions and reusable tools, you have implemented a use case in vendor risk assessment with minimal code and maximum transparency.

The addition of Langfuse has made it easy to detect agent behavior and identify the issues with reasoning to continuously improve accuracy without guesswork. This approach helps enterprises to optimize agent systems end-to-end, automate complex workflows and deploy AI systems with full transparency.

More importantly, together, watsonx Orchestrate ADK and Langfuse allow enterprises to design, debug and scale complex agentic workflows and AI applications faster, with stronger governance and clearer reasoning and reduced development time. 

Jobit Varughese

Technical Content Writer

IBM

Abstract portrayal of AI agent, shown in isometric view, acting as bridge between two systems
Build, run and manage AI agents with watsonx Orchestrate

Resources

AI demystified: IBM Dev Day

Kick-off your new year with a no-cost event on 29 January 2026 featuring dozens of AI experts focused on next generation resources for AI builders.
AI governance imperative: evolving regulations and emergence of agentic AI

Learn how evolving regulations and the emergence of AI agents are reshaping the need for robust AI governance frameworks.
Agentic AI explained

Techsplainers by IBM breaks down the essentials of agentic AI, from key concepts to real‑world use cases. Clear, quick episodes help you learn the fundamentals fast.
Unlock AI ROI: A tactical guide to enterprise productivity

Learn proven strategies to boost productivity and power enterprise transformation with AI and innovation at the core.
IDC MarketScape names IBM a leader in 2025 gen AI evaluation technology

Download the report to learn why IDC MarketScape named IBM a leader in 2025 gen AI evaluation technology, and how watsonx.governance® advances risk management, reporting and integration.
How AI agents and assistants can benefit your organization

Dive into this comprehensive guide that breaks down key use cases and core capabilities, providing step-by-step recommendations to help you choose the right solutions for your business.
Reimagine business productivity with AI agents and assistants

Learn how AI agents and AI assistants can work together to achieve new levels of productivity.
Try watsonx Orchestrate

Explore how generative AI assistants can lighten your workload and improve productivity.
From AI projects to profits: How agentic AI can sustain financial returns

Learn how organizations are shifting from launching AI in disparate pilots to using it to drive transformation at the core.

Omdia Report on empowered intelligence: The impact of AI agents

Discover how you can unlock the full potential of gen AI with AI agents.

How AI agents will reinvent productivity

Learn ways to use AI to be more creative, efficient and start adapting to a future that involves working closely with AI agents.
Ushering in the agentic enterprise: Putting AI to work across your entire technology estate

Stay updated about the new emerging AI agents, a fundamental tipping point in the AI revolution.
The future of agents, AI energy consumption, Anthropic computer use and Google watermarking AI-generated text

Stay ahead of the curve with our AI experts on this episode of Mixture of Experts as they dive deep into the future of AI agents and more.

How Comparus is using a "banking assistant"

Comparus used solutions from IBM watsonx.ai® and impressively demonstrated the potential of conversational banking as a new interaction model.
Related solutions
AI agents for business

Build, deploy and manage powerful AI assistants and agents that automate workflows and processes with generative AI.

         Explore watsonx Orchestrate
    IBM AI agent solutions

    Build the future of your business with AI solutions that you can trust.

         Explore AI agent solutions
    IBM Consulting AI services

    IBM Consulting AI services help reimagine how businesses work with AI for transformation.

         Explore artificial intelligence services
    Take the next step

    Whether you choose to customize pre-built apps and skills or build and deploy custom agentic services using an AI studio, the IBM watsonx platform has you covered.

         Explore watsonx Orchestrate Explore watsonx.ai