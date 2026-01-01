As the number of AI agents built grows daily, enterprises are exploring autonomous systems to support decision-making and operational workflows. At the same time, organizations often express concerns about explainability, governance and production readiness, especially in multi-agent systems that rely on large language models (LLMs) for reasoning. It is a challenge to use agents in business settings that provide responses without a clear explanation or that exhibit inconsistent behavior.

These challenges can be addressed by using IBM® watsonx Orchestrate® that provides a structured platform, which supports self-hosting, tool-based reasoning, API calls and enterprise-grade control without requiring custom orchestration code.

In this tutorial, you will learn how to create an AI agent in watsonx Orchestrate with the watsonx Orchestrate Agent Development Kit (ADK). In LangChain or LangGraph-based AI systems, developers frequently handle retries, state handling and async execution manually. Watsonx Orchestrate ADK makes this process easier by integrated lifecycle management that allows consistent, enterprise-ready agent deployments.

You will use Python to create the risk evaluation logic, define agent behavior, and incorporate Langfuse to monitor and enhance agent behavior with real execution traces. You can find this tutorial on GitHub as well.