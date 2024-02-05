What is enterprise automation?

Enterprise automation can significantly transform business operations. Automation can be used to streamline workflows, standardize processes and minimize errors, all of which help organizations build consistent, reliable operations that bolster organizational agility and adaptability.

By automating repetitive and time-intensive tasks, organizations can reduce operational costs and optimize resource utilization. This helps employees and systems work more efficiently, increasing enterprise productivity and profitability. Automation can also have a positive impact on team dynamics by liberating employees from mundane tasks and empowering them to engage in strategic, higher-value initiatives.

A survey conducted by Salesforce found that workplace automation has improved overall employee satisfaction. Out of the 773 automation users surveyed in the United States, 89% reported increased job satisfaction, while 84% expressed greater satisfaction with their company, attributing these positive sentiments to the integration of automation in their workplace.

While many organizations currently approach automation in a siloed fashion, where each business unit leverages automation to improve their internal processes, an increasing emphasis on value realization in automation, evolving customer demands, and improved automation technologies will necessitate a more holistic approach. Enter enterprise automation.

Enterprise automation is built around a comprehensive, executive-driven automation strategy that integrates the automation efforts of separate business units around shared organizational goals. Organizations who successfully navigate this shift stand to gain a competitive advantage from the increased scalability, integrated analytics, centralized control, and ultimately, business value, that an enterprise automation approach provides.