What is agent lifecycle management?

Agent lifecycle management matters because AI agents are moving from isolated pilots to larger-scale enterprise deployments. As that happens, informal oversight becomes harder to maintain. Organizations need a consistent way to know which agents exist, who owns them, what they can access, how they are performing and when they should be updated or retired.

Research suggests that agent adoption is accelerating faster than many governance programs. IBM’s 2026 Tech Leader Study found that surveyed CIOs and CTOs expect a 38% increase in AI agents deployed by 2027, while only 11% said that they are fully prepared for that level of scale. The research also found that 77% of surveyed organizations said that AI adoption is already outpacing their current governance capabilities. Similarly, a 2026 survey of IT and business leaders found that only 21% of enterprises reported having a mature governance model in place to manage agentic AI risks.1

These gaps matter because AI agents are not static software tools. Traditional software usually follows defined rules: If a user takes a specific action, the application responds in a predictable way. AI agents are different. They might produce different outputs for similar inputs. They can also choose different steps depending on the user’s request, available context, prior interactions or connected tools.

This creates several management needs:

Security : Agents might need access to business systems, data, APIs or service accounts. Without proper access control, they can become over-permissioned non-human identities.

: Agents might need access to business systems, data, APIs or service accounts. Without proper access control, they can become over-permissioned non-human identities. Reliability : Agents can make mistakes, produce hallucinations, call the wrong tool or fail when an integration changes.

: Agents can make mistakes, produce hallucinations, call the wrong tool or fail when an integration changes. Governance : Organizations need to know which agents are in use, who owns them, what they can access and whether they meet internal policies or regulatory requirements.

: Organizations need to know which agents are in use, who owns them, what they can access and whether they meet internal policies or regulatory requirements. Traceability : Teams need audit trails that show what an agent did, which tools it used, what data it accessed and why a decision or action occurred.

: Teams need audit trails that show what an agent did, which tools it used, what data it accessed and why a decision or action occurred. Operational resilience: If an agent behaves unexpectedly, teams need ways to pause it, revoke access, roll back changes, investigate the issue and restore service.

ALM helps address these needs by applying structure to the full agent lifecycle. It helps enterprises move beyond ad hoc reviews by creating repeatable processes to approve, test, deploy, monitor, update and decommission agents throughout their lifecycle. It also helps organizations manage risks such as shadow AI, excessive permissions, poor observability, prompt changes, model version changes, latency, data exposure and inconsistent behavior.