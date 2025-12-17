It is 2 AM on a Tuesday. Your AI agent has identified a critical vulnerability in production and autonomously rolled back a deployment. Everyone is celebrating that the system was able to prevent a potential breach. Two months later, during the SOC 2 audit, the auditor asks, “Who authorized this rollback decision? Can you explain the rationale?” Your team lead points to the AI. The auditor stops writing.
AI agents are designed to take autonomous action at machine speed. They increase efficiency in processes that are manually time-consuming—becoming a major win for organizations. However, the autonomous action is the barrier preventing many enterprises from deploying agentic AI in production. Compliance frameworks require human accountability and documented reasoning. How do AI agents fit into this?
With more AI agents coming into production, a critical question emerges: Can an AI agent be a control owner? The traditional process is that a human takes a decision, documents the reasoning and the auditor reviews. When an AI agent takes a decision, the auditor still expects the same documentation. There are three types of accountability challenges.
1. Decision attribution
When documenting the rationale, how do we know which AI agent made the final decision? This question becomes more complicated when multiple agents interact. Consider an agentic vulnerability scanner. An AI agent responsible for code scanning has flagged an issue and the code deployment agent blocks the release. Which agent is responsible and what was the justification?
2. Retrospective justification
Auditors can ask an agent for explanations up to 12 months after an automated action. But as agents and models develop rapidly, by the time the question is posed, the agent and model that took the decision might not exist anymore.
AI agents use LLMs that are probabilistic, which means when they are asked the same question a second time, they might answer differently. How can the system reconstruct the AI agent reasoning from that point in time?
3. Liability and governance
There are frameworks (that is, insurance and legal) that assume humans are the decision-makers. When a human makes a mistake, there are processes in place. When an AI agent fails and misses vulnerabilities or generates false positives blocking critical releases—who owns the risk?
Furthermore, there is the RACI problem for AI agents. The RACI challenge for AI agents is determining who is responsible, accountable, consulted and informed when AI agents make autonomous decisions. The general default is that a human is accountable while an agent is a tool. At what scale of autonomy does this fail?
Compliance is not one-size-fits-all. Different regulatory frameworks were designed to address different risks, which means they have fundamentally different requirements for what AI agents must document and explain. A security agent that satisfies SOC 2 auditors might fail GDPR requirements and vice versa. Understanding these differences is crucial when designing auditable AI systems.
When developing AI agents, you must accommodate the requirements of every framework your organization operates under. It means your logging and explainability architecture needs to capture the superset of all requirements, not just the lowest common denominator. Let’s examine how three major frameworks approach the AI agent accountability:
SOC 2 focuses on process consistency, control design and operating effectiveness. The auditor’s core question is: Does this control operate consistently as documented?
What it means for AI agents:
• The agent must demonstrate that it applies the same logic to similar scenarios consistently over time
• Organizations must have evidence that the control is designed appropriately for the risks it addresses
• Businesses must show that when the control operates (the agent acts), it does so effectively
GDPR focuses on individual rights and automated decision-making transparency. The critical requirement comes from article 22: Individuals have the right not to be subject to decisions based solely on automated processing and when such decisions do occur, they have the “right to explanation.”
What it means for AI agents:
• If an agent takes decisions that significantly affect individuals (for example, blocking access, flagging behavior, triggering security responses), you must be able to explain in human-understandable terms why that decision was made
• “The algorithm decided” is not an acceptable explanation
• The explanation must include information about the logic involved, not just the outcome
ISO 27001 focuses on risk assessment and management systems. Unlike SOC 2 (which asks, “Does it work?”) or GDPR (which asks, “Can you explain it?”), ISO 27001 asks: How does this fit into your overall risk management framework?
What it means for AI agents:
• Agents must produce risk assessments that feed into your broader information security management system (ISMS)
• You need to document the risk treatment decisions, which risks the agent mitigates, accepts, transfers or avoids
• Control objectives must map to specific threats and agent actions must tie back to those control objectives
To illustrate these differences, consider three common frameworks and their specific requirements for agent decision logs:
How do we develop AI agents that are auditable? Consider a security agent that blocks 200 deployments per month. Out of 200 blocks, 15 are real threats and 185 are false positives (incorrectly classified as threats). The compliance challenge is that an auditor might question whether the control is operating effectively with a 92.5% false positive rate or not. One possible audit trail is to:
• Document that human review caught the false positives within the required time frame.
• Provide evidence that the false positive rate is decreasing as the model improves.
• Demonstrate the cost-benefit that the 15 real threats caught are more important than the 185 false positives.
• Make sure that the auditor understands that the AI agent is in early-stage development and improving.
Another scenario to consider is the explainability failure. An advanced machine learning (ML) model accurately detects infrastructure misconfigurations but cannot explain why. This scenario results in the auditor rejecting the control as you cannot explain why this works.
The result might be to demote the machine learning (ML) model to “advisory” and implement a rule-based system as the official control. The model outputs become another context for human decisions. Sometimes we need to consider that auditability outweighs performance.
There are two things to consider when developing AI agents that are auditable: the five layers of agent auditability and the agent decision record.
1. Action logging: Without a complete record of what changed and which version of the agent or model took the decision, you cannot reproduce or defend the action during an audit. Consider maintaining a detailed logging of what happened, when and what changed. It should include the version of the AI agent and models used at the time.
2. Decision context: Auditors need proof that the agent based its decision on appropriate, authorized data rather than incomplete or out-of-scope information. Make a record of all the information that the agent was given to take the decision including input data, relevant policies and environmental context.
3. Reasoning chain: Demonstrating step-by-step logic proves that the agent followed a defensible process rather than making an arbitrary or random decision. List the step-by-step logic that was followed. This process will differ for rule-based agents and ML-based agents. Consider recording the counterfactuals.
4. Alternatives considered: Showing that the agent evaluated multiple options proves it exercised judgment rather than defaulting to a single preprogrammed response.
5. Human oversight trail: Prove that governance structures remain intact and establish who is ultimately accountable when the agent acts autonomously. Document and provide a record of any human approvals obtained or attempted, override history and whether the action taken was within the agent’s authority scope.
Agent decision record
An agent decision record (ADR) is a comprehensive log that documents the reasoning process behind an AI agent’s actions. This log provides transparency and an audit trail for complex decisions. The goal is to capture the “why” behind an agent’s behavior, which is crucial for demonstrating compliance.
Before deploying agentic AI in compliance critical environments, consider the following questions:
Accountability
• If the agent makes a mistake, who gets called into the audit meeting?
• Can we prove who or what took each decision?
• Do our governance frameworks recognize agents as valid control owners?
Explainability
• Can we explain this decision to our most demanding stakeholder?
• Can we reconstruct the reasoning six months from now?
• Do we have the right explanation for each audience?
Evidence
• What audit trail does the agent produce automatically?
• How long do we retain agent decision logs?
• Can we prove consistency across similar decisions?
Override
• Can humans override any agent decision?
• Do we track and review override patterns?
• Is there a clear escalation path when agents are uncertain?
Bringing AI agents into production systems
Building trustworthy agentic AI for compliance isn’t about achieving perfect explainability. It is about:
• Designing for auditability from day one, not retrofitting it
• Meeting each compliance framework’s specific needs, not generic “AI transparency”
• Building auditor relationships early to make sure the information required is available in the ADR and other artifacts.
The organizations that will successfully deploy agentic AI in production are the ones that recognize that compliance isn’t a barrier. It is a design constraint that leads to better, more reliable systems.
If you are questioning whether an AI wrote this article or a human mimicking AI, then you have just experienced the auditability and explainability problem. The fact that this is uncertain is the reason why AI auditability and explainability is not optional anymore.