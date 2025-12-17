Before deploying agentic AI in compliance critical environments, consider the following questions:



Accountability

• If the agent makes a mistake, who gets called into the audit meeting?

• Can we prove who or what took each decision?

• Do our governance frameworks recognize agents as valid control owners?



Explainability

• Can we explain this decision to our most demanding stakeholder?

• Can we reconstruct the reasoning six months from now?

• Do we have the right explanation for each audience?



Evidence

• What audit trail does the agent produce automatically?

• How long do we retain agent decision logs?

• Can we prove consistency across similar decisions?



Override

• Can humans override any agent decision?

• Do we track and review override patterns?

• Is there a clear escalation path when agents are uncertain?



Bringing AI agents into production systems



Building trustworthy agentic AI for compliance isn’t about achieving perfect explainability. It is about:

• Designing for auditability from day one, not retrofitting it

• Meeting each compliance framework’s specific needs, not generic “AI transparency”

• Building auditor relationships early to make sure the information required is available in the ADR and other artifacts.



The organizations that will successfully deploy agentic AI in production are the ones that recognize that compliance isn’t a barrier. It is a design constraint that leads to better, more reliable systems.



As more AI agents are deployed in production, the evidence collection challenge becomes exponential. IBM Concert® application compliance management addresses it by centralizing evidence collection and eliminating fragmented audit trails across multiple agents.



When your security agent makes 200 decisions per month across SOC 2, GDPR and ISO 27001 requirements, manually collecting and correlating evidence while keeping up with compliance control changes becomes unsustainable. IBM Concert reduces the time teams use chasing compliance documentation, allowing them to focus on building more capable and trustworthy AI agents.



If you are questioning whether an AI wrote this article or a human mimicking AI, then you have just experienced the auditability and explainability problem. The fact that this is uncertain is the reason why AI auditability and explainability is not optional anymore.