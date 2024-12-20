What is customer self-service?

An increasingly critical component of the customer experience, self-service options are designed to provide convenience, reduce wait times and improve customer satisfaction. Where early iterations of customer self-service involved one-way communications such as knowledge bases and FAQs, more sophisticated technologies today are revolutionizing the self-service field. As a subset of a company’s help desk, these tools are useful given the high volumes of customer requests, each requiring personalized attention.

Successful self-service options provide consistent experiences across channels and provide intuitive, rapid support. Virtual assistants and interactive voice response (IOVP) systems powered by artificial intelligence (AI) provide real-time assistance at scale. Meanwhile, virtual agents frequently deploy automation tools to fulfill routine customer requests such as password changes or simple technical assistance. Customer self-service can take place across various support channels, including email, chatbots, support websites, apps and over the phone.

The increase in self-service support options correlates to both increased consumer satisfaction and lower costs for the businesses that use them, whether the organization is consumer-facing or B2B. (For instance, only around 20% of B2B buyers say they ever want to interact with a sales rep in person again.1) According to McKinsey, two-thirds of millennials expect real-time service and 3 quarters of all customers expect consistent omnichannel service experiences.2