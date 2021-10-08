If the interactive voice response system cannot retrieve the information that the caller is asking for, the programmed menu options can provide assistance in call routing, sending callers to the appropriate representative for help. By integrating computer and telephony technologies, IVR software can improve call flow and reduce wait times, leading to higher overall customer satisfaction.

Moviefone was one of the most famous and successful uses of IVR technology in the 1990s. Since the internet wasn’t as accessible then as it is today, movie-goers would call in and provide their Zip Code to get a list of available movie theaters near them with their respective movies and show times. While Moviefone is a product of the past, its underlying technology is still leveraged, primarily within call centers, to provide customer support and reduce the call volume for customer service representatives.

Today, IVR software is still evolving. The development of natural language processing technology expands the range of ways callers can now interact with computers on the phone. Instead of using a touch-tone system, more advanced IVR software enables callers to verbalize their needs on the telephone. Then, through speech recognition, an IVR system can understand and respond to their inquiries in real-time.

IVR systems improve the customer experience by providing self-service options for customers to access the information that they need without the assistance of customer support. It also reduces the call volume for contact centers, lowering wait times and operational costs for businesses.