Unlock the future of retail with AI and hybrid cloud technologies
Generative AI for retail and consumer goods

IBM retail technology solutions can help retailers enhance operations, promote sustainability and deliver a seamless omni-channel retail customer experience.

With business intelligence and AI, retailers can unlock new levels of efficiency and productivity, from predicting customer behavior and optimizing supply chain operations to delivering personalized marketing and seamless ecommerce experiences. This includes smart checkout functionality to drive business growth and stay ahead of the competition.

 Strengthen the customer experience

Successful retailers deliver smooth customer experiences that leave shoppers eager for more. It's never been easy, but today, challenges like inflation, supply chain disruptions and changing customer needs have made it harder than ever.

Retailers who employ IBM retail technology can come out on top. As a leading technology partner, we know how to help merchants integrate and optimize technology, fuel growth and become more sustainable. By embracing modernization, we help drive innovation and make sure your business is ready for whatever the future brings.
Explore IBM's retail and consumer goods consulting services
How watsonx can help retailers
From customer behavior prediction to supply chain efficiency and personalized marketing, AI has the potential to revolutionize the consumer and retail industry’s efficiency and productivity. Explore watsonx

Retail technology solutions

Personalize omni-channel customer experiences with AI and virtual assistants
Supply chain optimization

Companies that can demonstrate sustainability in stores and across products, logistics, packaging and waste can win and retain the growing market of green shoppers.

Hybrid cloud for retail

Retailers often need to innovate within traditional frameworks—a flexible, open ecosystem and hybrid cloud can help companies devote more services to clients.

 POS security solutions

Manage and protect your end users’ devices and data to help them streamline the omni-channel experience.

 Ecommerce modernization guidance

IBM digital commerce and ecommerce consulting can make online shopping truly intelligent with AI and automation.

 Retail solutions partnership

With IBM retail and consumer product consulting, create valuable customer relationships, improve sustainability and profitability for your bottom line.
Retail success case studies Tag-Heuer

Confronting disruptions with a digital engagement engine: COVID-19 was TAG Heuer’s time to shine online.

 Max Mara

How Max Mara redesigned order-to-cash for a better buying experience.

 Farmer Connect

Farmer Connect used IBM Blockchain to bridge the gap between consumers and smallholder coffee farmers.
Insights on retail technology CSCO roles transforming supply chains

With higher management profiles, CSCOs have more influence on their organizations' strategic direction.

 Read the research report NRF 2024 event highlights

From AI to IoT, see the news and announcements from Retail's Big Show.

 Visit IBM at NRF
