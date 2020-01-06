IBM retail technology solutions can help retailers enhance operations, promote sustainability and deliver a seamless omni-channel retail customer experience.
With business intelligence and AI, retailers can unlock new levels of efficiency and productivity, from predicting customer behavior and optimizing supply chain operations to delivering personalized marketing and seamless ecommerce experiences. This includes smart checkout functionality to drive business growth and stay ahead of the competition.
Successful retailers deliver smooth customer experiences that leave shoppers eager for more. It's never been easy, but today, challenges like inflation, supply chain disruptions and changing customer needs have made it harder than ever.
Retailers who employ IBM retail technology can come out on top. As a leading technology partner, we know how to help merchants integrate and optimize technology, fuel growth and become more sustainable. By embracing modernization, we help drive innovation and make sure your business is ready for whatever the future brings.
Companies that can demonstrate sustainability in stores and across products, logistics, packaging and waste can win and retain the growing market of green shoppers.
Retailers often need to innovate within traditional frameworks—a flexible, open ecosystem and hybrid cloud can help companies devote more services to clients.
Manage and protect your end users’ devices and data to help them streamline the omni-channel experience.
